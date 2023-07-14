“It's people who drive who make accidents, not bike paths..."

“It's people who drive who make accidents,” says CDN-NDG Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa. “It's not the bike path that makes an accident.”
That was the response to a question about the Bourret bike path, specifically the heavily congested area at the Jewish General Hospital, and the portion west of Décarie where a pedestrian was tragically struck and killed by an elderly motorist last month.
The reply elicited groans and comments from many in the audience – about its seeming callousness but also the narrowness of the roadway where the accident took place, but that was drowned out by sustained and enthusiastic applause from others in the crowd.
When asked by Michael Danzer about studies or consultations about the lane, the mayor said a meeting was held where the services "explained to the citizens our plan for all the bicycle paths that we were going to add this season. The citizens were able to ask their questions and then regarding the analysis that were done by the borough services.”
Danzer suggested it was a project “put up by the administration without any democratic voice by citizens,” to which Katahwa replied: “The biggest democratic voice of citizens is the vote. We are here in council, we are elected to represent the citizens and we need to take decisions.”
“The services always do analysis when we want to add an infrastructure like that” she explained. “In some situations for example when we need to change direction of a street, when you need to make it one way, in those cases we pay people to study the impact on the circulation, but in the case of Bourret it was just adding a bike path, there was no change of the direction of the circulation, so that analysis was done by our services here in collaboration with the partners including the central city… It's important to be really specific in the words that we use.”
Danzer said the heavy congestion on Bourret and Legaré in front of the JGH lot every morning will cause accidents. "I hope there won't, but there will be.”
As reported in The Suburban last month, the convergence of commuter vehicles, delivery trucks, patients, visitors, contractors and residents on a road with two parking lanes, bidirectional bike path and sidewalk extensions at the heart of the Jewish General Hospital campus in front of the parking lot and emergency entrance, has created nightmares for some locals who have to wait up to 45 minutes to reach their driveway.
While there was much hue and cry over the path’s western portion, and the borough removing 27 parking spaces on one side of the road against the will of local residents, many observers simply see the eastern end at Legaré as poor planning. Some suggest it could be easily fixable by making the path one direction and installing an opposite direction lane on a nearby street.
“Regarding Bourret and Legaré close to the Jewish General Hospital, we spoke to them,” Katahwa assured council. “Our services went to observe how the circulation is done there. One of the issues we have to say is how the parking lot of the JGH is managed.” She said borough services is working “to see what we could implement as soon as possible, and how we could make sure that everybody is safe in that area.”
Regarding Bourret west of Décarie she concluded, “Clearly, we want everybody to be stay safe, whether they are in cars whether they are on bikes or whether they walk.”
