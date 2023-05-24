Traffic in Côte St. Luc is such that it’s “only a matter of time until somebody gets hurt,” Councillor Mitch Kujavsky told the May city council meeting.
Kujavsky pointed out that he recently participated in a Jane’s Walk throughout CSL, during which some 100 people participated.
“Just on the Jane’s Walk alone, I saw at least a dozen vehicles that rolled through stop signs and were speeding on our residential streets and speeding on our collector streets,” he pointed out. “I, myself, mostly drive at the speed limit, but I’m very mindful of the number of children who are in our area. I was driving along Kildare the other day and a little girl on a scooter just sped out right across the street — no stop sign. It was at the corner of Rand. If I wasn’t paying close attention, I think something unfortunate would have happened.”
Kujavsky emphasized to those at the council meeting and watching the May council meeting after the fact on the City of Côte St. Luc YouTube channel, that “this past week was the first week we were all out en masse on the streets, walking, kids playing out on the streets, it was the first weekend we had with sunshine in quite a while, no rain, there were a lot of our citizens out there, it is only a matter of time, if we continue to drive in the way I’ve seen us drive as a community, until someone gets hurt.
“We’re lucky that no children have been hurt to date. We have historically used our slow down signs, but as our community gets used to the look of those signs — I guess they kind of blend into the background — we’re going to reinvent our traffic calming campaign. We are looking for creative ideas on how to do so and put a spotlight on people slowing down, making the pedestrian king in Côte St. Luc and making sure our children and our citizens are safe for the summer. So for anyone listening, please slow down and if you have any creative ideas on how to reinvent the campaign, please share them with me, with the Mayor[Mitchell Brownstein], with city management.”
