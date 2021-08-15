Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the 44th federal election for Sept. 20, following nearly two years of his minority government, after meeting with Governor General Mary Simon Sunday morning.
Trudeau told the media that the Governor-General accepted his request to dissolve Parliament and confirmed the Sept. 20 election date.
"The decisions your government makes right now will define the future your kids and grandkids grow up in," he said. "So in this pivotal, consequential moment, who wouldn't want a say, who wouldn't want their chance to help decide where our country goes from here?"
Trudeau added that Canadians "need to choose how we finish the fight against COVID-19 and how we build back better, from getting the job done on vaccines and having people's backs all the way to and through the end of this crisis."
The Prime Minister touted his decision to require vaccinations for members of the federal public service and those travelling on planes and between provinces on trains by early this fall.
"Not every political party agrees. Well, Canadians should be able to weigh in on that, and on so much more. We believe a government's most important responsibility is to keep Canadians safe and thriving, and that's what we'll continue to do."
Trudeau began his talk by also announcing that, in light, of the Taliban advances in Kabul, Afghanistan, "as of this morning, Canadian diplomatic personnel are on their way back to Canada."
As Trudeau spoke, Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole tweeted, "I am ready to get our economy surging in the right direction for all Canadians. Vote Conservative."
Later, O'Toole posted on Facebook that in the past year and a half, "families have lost loved ones before their time, hard working Canadians have lost their jobs, and have seen the cost-of-living skyrocket.
"We’re finally at a point, thanks to the efforts of all Canadians who have stayed at home, got tested, and got vaccinated, where we can see our loved ones, our friends, and our families again. We shouldn’t be risking that for political games, or political gain. A leader who cared about the best interests of Canadians would be straining every sinew to secure the recovery right now. Instead, Justin Trudeau has called an election.
O'Toole added that the coming election is "Justin Trudeau’s choice, and I hope that his decision doesn’t cost Canadians too dearly. But let’s be clear. This election is not about the next week, the month, or the next year. It’s about the next four years. It’s about who will deliver the economic recovery Canada needs. It’s about who will take action to protect Canadians, from spiralling living costs, from rising taxes, from poorer services."
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh tweeted, "You and your family should be the priority. Instead, Mr. Trudeau has called an election because he's focused on keeping his own job and his rich insider friends happy."
