It's a sheep's life

One of Montreal’s largest parks has gone to the sheep.
Thanks to a team of volunteers, the Repaire de Biquette, and a flock of willing sheep, Parc Maisonneuve is getting a trim, and without the tell-tale summer signs of mowers and municipal work crews.
The 80-hectare park adjacent to Botanical Gardens and Olympic Park is a free-grazing range this summer, the team of herders moving 16 hungry ruminants around the park every day until the fall. The number of sheep has doubled for this year, the project a hit in the last three years.
The eco-grazing project will continue until September 5 to maintain green spaces in an alternative and ecological way by sheep, without spoiling the natural beauty with fumes, trucks, trailers and inconveniences and hazards for visitors. The Biquette initiative also creates a local educational space on eco-grazing and urban agriculture and will serve as a scientific study on grazing in urban areas. It’s also a lot of fun for families, particularly the little ones.
“From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. they are out and eating; if they're not then they are digesting or sleeping” in their quarters on site says Amber. (In which case you can go look at the chickens, read up on birds of prey, visit a bee-keeping site and participate in fun workshops. “They constantly eat, sleep and digest, and are pretty much free to graze around the park” she says, and are gently nudged and prodded here and there. From mature rams to excited little lambs, they all greedily munch on Montreal grass to the delight of runners, cyclists and passersby.
To catch a glimpse, head to Parc Maisonneuve any time, and follow your nose.
