If you think you knew Italian Montreal, think again. A new exhibit at the Pointe-à-Callière Montreal Museum of Archaeology and History museum takes visitors on a journey through the story of one of Montreal’s most dynamic and enduring communities, in ways that bring daily life alive across generations, and introduces facts and links that many are likely unfamiliar with.
Some 280,000 Montrealers identify as having Italian roots, says exhibit project manager Samuel Moreau, who told The Suburban that the exhibit had been visited for quite some time, pre-pandemic. Now that the museum is open to visitors, up to 100 people an hour, it’s the perfect opportunity to take a tour of Italian Montreal and through time.
With the community’s active participation – through the loan of items, sharing of moving family archives and keepsakes, and a generous and dynamic contribution to the project’s development– Pointe-à-Callière is presenting this unique exhibition that traces the journey of Italian Montrealers from the early 20th century when they arrived in Montreal in great masses to the present day.
The exhibit takes on new resonance, given that it is not displayed in a local exhibition hall in the heart of any Italian neighbourhoods, but in one of Montreal’s most treasured locales and accessible to all visitors, Montrealers and tourists alike.
The story itself is told in five iconic spaces, spanning from the unification of Italy and mass migration of Italians throughout Europe and America, to the flourishing of local community associations in the city and Italian Montrealers’ indelible footprints in the city’s business, cultural and social life.
For example, many Montrealers will be hard pressed to know that Italian workers were recruited by major Canadian companies to work on various projects like tramways, railways or in the construction sector a century ago, nor do they likely know of Italian implication in trade unionism, Italian women in various feminist movements over the generations, or the role of local cafés as cornerstones of the involvement in these social movements.
The way Italian Montrealers work, socialize, speak, dine, associate and do business has been captured in this unique exhibit that brings it all to life through videos, artifacts and interactive displays.
Especially interesting, says Moreau, is that 325 items were loaned to the museum by 46 lenders, far surpassing what the museum usually borrows for an exhibit. These are authentic artifacts, “some of them very old and still in use on a daily basis by many Montrealers,” he told The Suburban. “There are homes right now that are missing important kitchen items or specialized tools,” he said, adding that the items lend an unquestionable authenticity to the visitor experience.
The project was conceived based on extensive research and interviews by Pointe-à-Callière in collaboration with several Italian community organizations, including the National Congress of Italian Canadians, or Congresso. “The exhibit is very authentic,” director-general Josie Verrillo told The Suburban, one which outlines the Italian Montreal story “from the day they set foot on this land and everything that they have acquired from the style of homes they purchased to the type of jobs that they had.”
Verrillo says visitors will have a close look at the different events that shaped the lives of Italian Montrealers, such as the World War II internment, which is represented by five evocative paintings by artist Faustina Billotta.
“The community has been here so long and has evolved, integrated and contributed to the development, whether social, economic and cultural of this country, that it would take at least another exhibit to showcase all the other aspects of what the community, the second, third and fourth generation have accomplished. It’s definitely a must see!”
