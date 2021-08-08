italfestMTL is ON

If you've ever spent even part of a glorious summer Montreal day strolling through Little Italy, sampling the sight, sounds, and flavors on display, you know it's just not summer in Montreal without italfestMTL.
The National Congress of Italian Canadians has kicked off the 28th edition of italfestMTL, previously known as Montreal's Italian Week, which runs until August 22. That means 17 days of entertainment and cultural discoveries that will liven up the city and summer for Montrealers and visitors of all ages.
italfestMTL is a great big beautiful regalo to everyone with a hearty appetite for a wide variety of Italian-Canadian music, art, food, fashion and talent. A rich online program will be offered that ranges from concert evenings and comedy shows, to fashion and opera, drive-ins and much more.
In keeping with tradition, the italfestMTL program will be free for all, and this year’s hybrid format, says festival president Antonio Sciascia, “features a renewed and amazing program overflowing with events that we hope you will enjoy and will contribute to the discovery of the richness of Italian culture.”
As one of the city’s, and country’s, premier large-scale cultural events, and one that takes place across Montreal and celebrates the richness of Italian culture even through the confines and restrictions of a pandemic environment, the festival that attracts almost half a million people each year continues to flourish and persevere in the tradition of Montreal's rich and dynamic Italian community.
From local funny man faves Guido Grasso and Franco Taddeo, singer-songwriters Charles Vaccaro and Nicola Ciccone, to the iconic annual festival fashion show Modo sotto le stelle featuring designs by Maria Arciero, Nadya Toto,Signor Terry, Bijouterie italienne and Rubino Shoes, italfestMTL comes to you in virtual mode with the verve, passion and thirst for life that makes Montreal great, courtesy of the Italian community.
“Committed to celebrating the beauty and the diversity of the Italian-Canadian community, we have worked extremely hard to provide a hybrid edition that will enhance this Montreal summer said executive-director Josie Verrillo. “During this 28th edition of italfestMTL, we hope that the whole community will come together to experience entertaining and enthusiastic moments.”
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante agrees: “This event is a true source of pride for Montreal and allows to showcase the richness and the essential support of this unique community to the shaping of our city. italfestMTL is a yearly rendez-vous that has become a must for all those who wish to recognize and discover the multiple contributions of the Italian-Montreal community.”
There are delights in store for all tastes and all ages, from culinary treasures and story time for i bambini to a special treat on August 17 when you can check out the filmed play The Chain by Montreal director Vittorio Rossi about the vicissitudes and dynamics of an Italian immigrant family.
Of course, the festival always ends with a blowout opera finale: this year it's Rigoletto by Giuseppe Verdi, an opera in three acts under the artistic direction of Maestro Alain Trudel.
