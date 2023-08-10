ItalFest week 2

The opening weekend of the 30th ItalFest is already in the history books, and the fun continues next week across the island of Montreal. Be sure to check out as many of the unique and exciting activities as you can. Some highlights:
No doubt, some of the biggest draws for the fest celebrating Italian culture are the live shows at the Esplanade Tranquille of Quartier des Spectacles. This Friday night locks that down when Montreal's rock'n'roll beast hits the stage. Michel Pagliaro rocks the Quartier des Spectacles at 9 p.m., bringing his big slice of the Quebec pop music canon, which helped propel the Montreal singer-songwriter to timeless fame with legion of fans. At 74-years-young, the inimitable rocker remains a relentless touring performer and always delivers an electric performance with his repertoire that has served as the soundtrack of the lives of generations of Quebecers. Check him out Friday, August 11.
On Saturday night August 12, the Esplanade comes alive again with Célébration Classique All’Italiana, featuring Canadian and international professional dancers in a classical ballet performance to various Italian arias. Featuring dancers Jurgita Dronina and Harrison James, the show is presented by GCDANCEVENTS founded by Guiseppe Canale, an Italian-born talent agent and former professional dancer.
If you’re in the mood for some Italian cinema, (and who isn’t?) check out the Italian Film Festival from August 15-19, with screenings in several locations around Montreal.
Drop by Casa d'Italia (505 Jean-Talon E.) before August 20 to catch a unique collaboration between Toronto photographer Vincenzo Pietropaolo and Montreal author/poet Liana Cusmano. Unveiling the Queer-Italian-Canadian Experience is a creative, intergenerational, and cross-gender exploration of queer space. Despite advances and acceptance of queer culture within the mainstream, queerness is still often considered taboo within the Italian community. Through photography and literary prose, the exhibit installed by curator Mimmo Scali explores what it means to be queer and Italian-Canadian, by documenting queer Italian-Canadians living in Montreal in spaces that hold personal significance for them.
Also on August 20, what better way to end the festival than a night of but-gusting humor. Head for l'Espace le vrai monde at Ahuntsic College for the Italian All Stars of Comedy featuring Joe Cacchione, Franco Taddeo, Pino Pirillo and Ben Cardilli.
For up-to-date information about what’s happening and where, check out the full festival schedule at italfestmtl.ca!
