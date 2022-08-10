ItalfestMTL is back, and in a big way, as the National Congress of Italian-Canadians celebrates the 29th edition of ItalfestMTL, formerly known as Italian week.
The festival features new venues, a new schedule from August 5 to 20, and after many years of trying, two days at the Quartier des Spectacles in downtown Montreal where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to soak in the sunshine, starlight, sights, smells and sounds of everything Italian with a particular Montreal spin.
The downtown venue is big news, as the iconic neighborhood around Place des Arts is ground zero for the rhythms of summer with the Jazz Festival, Just for Laughs, Nuits d’Afrique and more. Now Italfest moves in for two fun-filled days featuring major events as well as a full roster of daytime programming with kiosks, booths, and more as ItalfestMTL offers 16 days of free entertainment that will enliven the summer for the whole family across the island!
On Friday August 19 downtown, Montreal favourite Marco Calliari takes the stage followed by the Tuscan Borrkia Big Band. On Saturday, head to the Esplanade Tranquille for the sounds of Montreal singer-songwriter Charles Rox Vaccaro, followed by the antics of Michele Cafaggi, Joe Cacchione and finish the night with opera trio Lyrico, Montreal’s own answer to the Three Tenors, showcasing the talents of young Italian Canadian opera singers as accompanied by Orchestre FILMharmonique. It’s a wonderful day and a wonderful venue to enjoy, up close and personal, the great Italian classics.
Of course, there will also be exhibits from various regions of Italy highlighting all the rich flavours, fabrics and wonders of Italian culture. It’s all in addition, of course, to the usual fare in Little Italy, as well as in parks in Saint Leonard, LaSalle and Kirkland this year. (Check out Montreal native Manny Blu and his country punk vibe in Little Italy, and of course the Little Italy Finale which every year draws thousands for live opera, and this year it will be Rossini’s Barber of Seville.)
“On behalf of the members of the board of directors and as the President of the National Congress of Italian-Canadians, Quebec region, it is my honour and pleasure to invite you to take part in the festivities and celebrate with us the richness of the Italian culture in Montreal,” said Antonio Sciascia, inviting all Montrealers and tourists to stop by.
Every year about half a million visitors get the chance to watch professional opera, comedy fashion shows, sit in on academic discussions, watch theatre, hear fascinating guest speakers, sample exquisite Italian cuisine, participate in crafts and so much more. This year will also feature hybrid programming because there’s still a demand for it.
“We are honoured to be able to take more space in the cultural landscape of Montreal and to be able to have even more visibility to better represent the Italian community,” said Sciascia, adding that the extra time in downtown Montreal was a big win. “It means almost 10 months of work non-stop,” he told The Suburban. “That is a major acknowledgement of ItalFest Montreal. It’s a big step forward. We wanted it to happen, and it came after many years of applying,” he says. “But now we got the green light, finally. And we thank the city and Mayor Valérie Plante for that.”
The typical attendance each year, according to an independent firm’s analysis, is estimated at 400,000 to 500,000 people at the events. “I believe this year will be a lot more,” says Sciascia. How much more? “I don’t know,” he says. But can he imagine hitting a million or more? “Yes!” he laughs. “Let’s hope!
For complete ItalFest programming information visit www.italfestmtl.ca
