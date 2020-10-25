Last Thursday Israeli Consul-General in Montreal David Levy made a generous financial contribution from the Israeli Foreign Ministry to the expansion of Father John Walsh’s Nazareth House. The funds will go to the third building in the Nazareth Community. This will be called John’s House - named for Father John - and follows Ann’s House which was the second building that grew out of the original Nazareth House. This is the second donation made by the Israeli consulate to organizations dealing with critical social issues in Montreal. Just last month Levy delivered a contribution to Nakuset’s Resilience project that serves the hungry and homeless in and around Cabot Square. A third gift to a local organization is expected in November.
Founded in 1979, the Nazareth Community offers a home environment for people dealing with mental health issues, homelessness and addiction. John’s House will open in the next three to four weeks. Father Walsh, as a young priest 41 years ago, was asked by Nazareth founder Dennis Hadley to provide funeral services for homeless men who had passed away. He didn’t hesitate and his involvement grew every year.
“I had to do it,” says Father John. “I didn’t care who the person was, I didn’t care what they believed in. We were going to have a funeral, because everyone deserves a funeral.” In 2020, after a lifetime of service, Father Walsh was named honorary CEO of Nazareth, a position he will hold for his lifetime.
John’s House will provide refuge to 12 men aged 25 to 35 years old. All Nazareth shelters offer a home environment with counselling, community, quality food, learning and care. “The Nazareth Community provides support to people to the best of their ability to have fulfilling lives. What they want to have as a fulfilling life, not what we decide,” says Nazareth Community Executive Director Sheila Woodhouse.
To mark the opening of John’s House a virtual fundraiser is taking place on the evening of November 5th. Montreal personalities including The Sam Roberts Band & Ranee Lee have sent in videos commemorating the home and Walsh. Others taking part include the right honourable Paul Martin and comedian Joey Elias. The evening will be hosted by Tarah Schwartz & Father John Walsh.
The importance of the Nazareth Community is underscored b the numbers. In any given year, 1 in 5 Canadians experiences a mental illness or addiction problem. Studies show that youth who stay on the street for two years or more are less likely to leave—making an intervention within the first two years key to solving the problem.
People with a mental illness are twice as likely to have a substance use problem compared to the general population and 235,000 Canadians experience homelessness each year (the number is 8 times higher in percentage terms among Indigenous people). Twenty per cent of the homeless are young people between the ages of 16-24.
