Some 6,500 Montrealers turned out in perfect spring weather May 5 to dance, sing and celebrate Israel’s 74th anniversary of independence. The event, organized by The Partnership, returned to downtown Montreal for the first time since 2019, as the COVID pandemic meant this and other events had to be held online in the past two years.
The rally began at Cabot Square at Atwater and Ste. Catherine West, and a colourful parade featuring the flags of Israel, Canada and Quebec proceeded down Ste. Catherine West to Place du Canada at René Lévesque West and Peel. The huge crowd, including students from many Montreal Jewish day schools, danced to the intense, pounding music. Cantor Daniel Benlolo revved up the crowd.
Israel Consul-General Paul Hirschson addressed the audience, and also on hand were the Consuls General from Egypt and Morocco.
“For two years, we didn’t meet like this,” the Israeli Consul General said. “And they were two dramatic years, and I’m not referring to the pandemic. I’m talking about Israel, no longer a teenager, now a young adult, more confident and creative, not only in technology, but in development aid and humanitarian assistance. We are building partnerships across the Arab world. Yes, that is what’s happening in 2022! We have a way to go, but we’re making friends every day.”
The Consul General also had a message for what he called the “Rent-A-Crowd” across the street from the rally — anti-Israel protesters.
“The organizers and financiers — they’re losing. They’re on the wrong side of history. Egypt is on the correct side of history. The United Arab Emirates and Jordan are on the correct side of history. Morocco, Sudan and even Saudi Arabia, which gave Israel flyover rights, are on the correct side of history. Israel, perhaps the most exciting venture of the 21st century, is on the correct side of history.” The crowd applauded loudly
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett,in a video message, said Israel is “the story of hope, the story of human spirit, a story of surviving against all odds. It’s a story of a nation that built something from nothing, a scattered people returning to our ancient homeland. But what’s the secret to our strength?
“It’s our people, our passion, our spirit of Am Yisrael. No matter the horrors we faced, we never lost our hope; No matter who tries to dehumanize us, we never lost our humanity; No matter who tries to destroy us, we’ll never be defeated. We will always prevail, because netzach Yisrael lo yeshaker. Israel may be rooted in the history of this land, but our forward-looking vision has made us number one for start-ups per capita. Israel may be 60 percent desert, but we made it bloom and became the world leader in water technologies.”
The Prime Minister added that “Israel may be located in one of the toughest neighborhoods on earth, but just this year we were named the ninth happiest country on earth.
“And there is so much to be happy about. We’ve got a booming economy, a powerful military, and a vibrant democracy with the most diverse government in Israel’s history—Left and Right, religious and secular, Jews and Arabs. We’re united for a purpose, and that purpose is ensuring a strong future for the State of Israel. We continue building bridges, we continue providing solutions, and we’ll continue creating a better future for all our children. The state of Israel has given new life to the Jewish people, security to all of Israel’s citizens, and confidence that our best days are yet ahead of us. To every Israeli, every Jew in the world and every friend of Israel I say: Yom Atzma’ut same’ach! Happy Independence Day!”
In another video message, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that for more than 70 years, “Canada and Israel have been close friends, steadfast allies and partners in many international organizations.
“We’re proud to stand with you and continue to support Israel’s right to exist in peace and security. That includes opposing efforts to isolate Israel in international fora, and we will continue to stand against any attacks on the values we share. We will always promote peace in the region and support efforts towards a two-state solution.”
Trudeau added that acts of hate, violence and antisemitism will not be tolerated in Canada, and pointed out that the federal government is providing $20 million for the planned new Montreal Holocaust Museum in downtown Montreal as part of the 2022 budget, as well as funding to support the “ongoing work of Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism, the Honourable Irwin Cotler.” The Prime Minister also said the government has proposed to amend the Criminal Code to prohibit the communication of the minimization of the Holocaust.
“I’d like to highlight the leadership of Montreal MPs Anthony Housefather and Rachel Bendayan on the advance of this important relationship [with Israel]. As we move forward, we will continue to work together, strengthening the economic partnership between us through our work to renew the bilateral industrial research and development agreement. And to everyone attending today, thank you for being here. This event is a true demonstration of the strong people-to-people ties between Canada and Israel. And I look forward to celebrating the bonds between our countries with you all again soon.
“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish everyone celebrating Israel Independence Day a Yom Ha’atzmaut Sameach.”
Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre, in a video message, said the story of the Jewish people “is one of devotion and commitment to a common faith and identity.
“It’s a story that goes back thousands of years. In fact, the Jewish people might be the world’s only people to worship the same faith, on the same land, in the same language as they did well over 2,000 years ago. And throughout that 2,000 years, there have been many trials and tribulations, and also many victories and triumphs. We know that Israel reunited on the aboriginal homeland of the Jewish people after the horrors of the Shoah, a period of evil and persecution, but one from which the Jewish people ultimately triumphed. Today, Israel continues to face many threats and challenges for which it is our duty to stand in common bond of friendship to protect the Jewish state. it is also an opportunity today for us to celebrate Israel as one of the most scientifically, technologically and democratically advanced nations on Planet Earth. The startup nation, a country of inventions and entrepreneurship, of peace and openness.
“And so on this Israel Independence Day, I wish Jews all around the world and Israelis at home a wonderful celebration of all that has been accomplished and all that is yet to come.”
Also on hand were Federation CJA president Joel Segal; Yair Szlak, Executive Director of Federation CJA; Eta Yudin, Vice-President of CIJA Quebec, Jacques Saada of the Communauté Sépharade Unifiée de Québec and representatives of Montreal’s Filipino community. Elected officials included Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather, Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi, DDO Mayor Alex Bottausci, CSL councillors Dida Berku and Lior Azerad, Côte des Neiges-NDG councillor Sonny Moroz, Hampstead councillors Michael Goldwax and Leon Elfassy, and DDO councillors Errol Johnson and Tanya Toledano.
Several prizes were given in the rally’s draw — conducted via social media — and included gift certificates for Spa Diva, Best Buy, Amazon and others. The rally concluded with the blowing of shofars and the singing of O Canada and Hatikvah.
