Israel Day rally returns to downtown Montreal May 5

The annual Montreal Israel Day rally returns to downtown Montreal for the first time since 2019 and begins at 11 a.m. Thursday May 5 at Cabot Square, Ste. Catherine West and Atwater.
This gathering generally attracts more than 10,000 people, and features music, prizes, dancing and appearances by local political notables from all levels of government, and participation by members of numerous Montreal communities.
There will be free bus transportation available — no reservation is necessary and people should arrive at least 10 minutes before scheduled departure. The buses are leaving at 10 a.m. from Cavendish Mall, the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre and Décarie Square in Côte St. Luc, the YM-YWHA in Snowdon, the Wilderton Shopping Centre in Côte des Neiges, Congreation Shaar Hashomayim in Westmount and Beth Ora Synagogue in St. Laurent; and at 9:45 a.m. from Congregation Beth Tikvah in Dollard des Ormeaux and Shaar Shalom in Chomedey.
“Buses will return to their original pickup locations and depart from the rally immediately after it concludes at 1:15 p.m.,” say organizers. “Please note it may not be the same bus you came in on so do not leave anything on the bus. If you are not taking a free shuttle bus we highly recommend taking public transit or walking. Streets will be closed in the vicinity and traffic and parking will be difficult.”
Côte St. Luc councillor Lior Azerad promoted the rally at the April 11 city council meeting.
“The Israel Day rally has the distinction of being the largest celebration of Israel in the diaspora on Yom Ha’atzmaut,” he said. “I have many great memories of attending this great celebratory event with my children. I hope to see you all there to show your support and celebrate Israel.”
For more information about the rally, consult www.israelrallymontreal.com. joel@thesuburban.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.