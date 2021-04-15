The traditional Israel Day parade could not take place downtown as it has for the past 20 years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the 73rd anniversary celebration's reach was extended with car parades in Côte St. Luc, Côte des Neiges and Hampstead in the west end; and in the West Island.
The west end rally began at JPPS Bialik, where students and teachers gathered with Israeli flags and cheered the proceedings, and the caravan, escorted by the SPVM moved west, then on to Côte St. Luc Road, then on to Snowdon, Hampstead and back to Quartier Cavendish. COVID rules were adhered to with only people from the same address in each vehicle. The West Island rally was launched from Galeries des Sources.
The intermittent rain didn't dampen the enthusiasm of participants.
"We're extremely proud," said one rallier. "Rain or shine, Israel is 73 years old today, it's a miracle! The whole world should look at Israel as an example of how miracles can happen, from a small country to one of the most influential countries in the world today."
There were some 20 cars with Israeli flags in each of the rallies, and amongst the participants were Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and his wife Elaine, and Côte St. Luc councillor and mayoral candidate David Tordjman.
"Next year, we'll all be part of the parade downtown!" Brownstein said from his car.
(0) comments
