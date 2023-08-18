Irwin Cotler to be awarded the 2023 Lantos Human Rights Prize

Former federal Justice Minister and former Mount Royal MP and rights lawyer Irwin Cotler will be awarded the internationally known 2023 Lantos Prize this October for his many accomplishments related to justice and human rights.
The Lantos Prize, awarded in Washington, D.C., was named after the only Holocaust survivor ever elected to the U.S. Congress "and a leading human rights champion," says the award's website.
Cotler is being awarded the organization's highest human rights honour.
"Professor Cotler, who was an admired friend and contemporary of the Foundation’s namesake Congressman Tom Lantos, will join the distinguished ranks of Lantos Prize laureates, including His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the late Professor Elie Wiesel, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, founder of the global Magnitsky movement Bill Browder, and NBA athlete turned activist Enes Kanter Freedom – among other notable figures," the foundation says.
Cotler said he is “deeply humbled and honoured to be counted among the ranks of Lantos Prize laureates.
“It is especially moving for me as I had the pleasure to know and work with Congressman Lantos – a towering figure in the world of human rights who has inspired my own work – and to work in common cause with the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights & Justice.”
Cotler was honoured for his five decades of work, including serving as counsel to Soviet refusenik Natan Sharansky, anti-apartheid activist and former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela, Chinese Nobel Peace Laureate Liu Xiaobo, imprisoned Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, Venezuelan political prisoner Leopoldo Lopez, and many others.
"He developed a unique advocacy model that helped win freedom for many of these prisoners, earning him the well-deserved monikers of 'Freedom’s Counsel' and 'Counsel for the Oppressed,'" the foundation says.
Today, Colter is International Chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights and is Canada’s first Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism.
Dr. Katrina Lantos Swett, President of the Lantos Foundation, said Cotler is “a giant in the human rights world.
“Over the past many decades when individuals around the world have been denied their fundamental human rights, Professor Cotler has been there on the front lines, defending those who have been left defenseless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.