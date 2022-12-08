The Iranian regime has executed by hanging Mohsen Shekari, 23, the first of the current anti-regime protestors to be put to death. Shekari was hung off a crane in a public space.
The Iranian government claims, through the Mizan news agency, that Shekari was executed for "waging war against God." When arrested the first charge against him was "street obstruction."
The protests erupted after the Sept. 16 death in morality police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for not wearing her hijab correctly. The demonstrations intensified after the subsequent deaths of other young people protesting the regime. Demonstrations against the Iranian government have been held around the world, including many in Montreal.
Others in custody for their participation in protests, as many as a dozen, are also facing possible execution. Shekari was convicted in a closed-door hearing in which the accused could not choose their own lawyer or see the evidence against them.
Hillel Neuer, the Montreal-born head of UN Watch who recently spoke at the Beth Israel Beth Aaron Synagogue in Côte St. Luc, wrote, "the Iran regime's summary execution of Mohsen Shekari without due process must be met with a clear, direct and forceful response by the free world, or else the lives of thousands of other detained protesters will be in peril. Expel the regime's diplomats now."
