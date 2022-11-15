After receiving many complaints - including many from within the profession - the Office des professions du Quebec has begun an investigation into the high failure rate of the September 2022 written license exam for nurses. The Quebec professional nursing order (also known as the OIIQ) revealed the exam had a failure rate of 54.6 per cent, with first-time applicants having a 48.6 per cent failure rate.
The OIIQ has blamed the pandemic and stated that the contents of the exam have remained unchanged for years. The previous exam in March 2022 had a failure rate of just 29 per cent. The president of the union representing Quebec nurses, Isabelle Dumaine, suggests that the pandemic is not to blame for the sudden spike in failure rate, although is unaware of the real cause for the high percentage.
The concern to hire more nurses is rapidly increasing as the province faces a nursing staff shortage, with many employed nurses quitting their jobs during the pandemic due to overwhelming work conditions. Others still quit the public sector and went into private nursing positions.
