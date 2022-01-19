A dispute over a Bitcoin transaction was reportedly at the root of a violent home invasion and kidnapping in Laval Monday night.
At around 8 p.m., four men dressed in clown masks entered a Clémence street home in Fabreville, where the 30-year-old male resident was beaten, a gunshot was reportedly fired, and a 26-year-old pregnant woman was abducted.
Before we she was taken from her home, the woman managed to call 911, and police found her and two of her captors in a vehicle in Boisbriand less than an hour later. Both victims were transported to hospital where the woman was treated for shock, and the man for his non-life-threatening wounds.
The two men arrested in Boisbriand Sylvain Kabouchi and Darnel Adrian Lovelace, remain in custody until their court appearance where they will be charged with breaking and entering, discharging a firearm, kidnapping, assault, confinement and more. Both men are known to police.
