The city is extending its Mobile Mediation and Social Intervention Team (EMMIS) to two additional boroughs and ensuring its deployment until the end of 2023. The $2.6 million in additional cash for the city's Société de développement social (SDS) will expand the service composed of front-line civilian psychosocial workers to defuse crisis, distress and conflict situations in the public space in Plateau-Mont-Royal and Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.
In addition to guiding vulnerable citizens to safe resources, the team, unique in Quebec, also acts as a mediator to respond to issues of social cohabitation, i.e., homeless individuals seeking refuge in parks, or congregating outside commerce, etc.
EMMIS currently has 14 members and will soon count 32 workers and cover a larger territory. When launched in September 2021, it served Ville-Marie and Sud-Ouest. A pilot project will also be set up to offer a night service to the population, to ensure the presence of EMMIS workers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the four boroughs.
The city wants EMMIS to serve the entire territory of Montreal within five years says Alain Vaillancourt, executive committee member responsible for public security. “This represents a colossal amount of work to help and intervene with marginalized people in crisis situations and to offer a response in terms of preventing violence.”
Developed in collaboration with the SDS and Montreal Police, the team has carried out more than 10,000 interventions since its creation. EMMIS workers can act on their own initiative or respond to requests from various partners, including the SPVM, while seeking solutions that involve both vulnerable people and people living nearby.
A typical case supported by EMMIS includes many steps and linkages, both with social and health services, and with the justice system. One example cited is an individual who was the subject of about 60 calls to 911 alleging inappropriate behavior in a public place, and was detained 22 times over a period of 5 months and needed to be transported several times by Urgences-santé to hospital.
No word yet where the next expansions will be, but the need is great in the city’s largest borough, with CDN-NDG residents and merchants are increasingly reporting issues from erratic or threatening behavior by impaired individuals at busy intersections and along commercial arteries, and increasing conflicts between park users and those seeking shelter in neighborhood greenspaces.
Opposition critic on homelessness issues Benoit Langevin applauded the boost to the team but lamented that only four boroughs of 19 have seen a deployment in three years. “For three years now, the administration has rejected our request to better fund mixed teams, particularly in the wake of the Notre-Dame homeless camp crisis...The issues of social cohabitation are present everywhere and the needs of the most vulnerable are growing day by day,” he says, adding the administration “can no longer afford to wait so long before acting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.