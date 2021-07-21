The interim report of the InterParliamentary Task Force to combat online antisemitism, with bipartisan input and membership from Canadian, American, Israeli, U.K. and Australian politicians, was released during a Zoom meeting last Wednesday.
Among the members of the task force are Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather, Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Manitoba Conservative MP Marty Mortantz and British Columbia NDP MP Randall Garrison.
A final report will be released at a later time. Their preliminary recommendations include:
• "National, State/Provincial, and local governments as well as social media providers should adopt a clear definition of antisemitism, for without first defining a problem, we cannot combat it. As the international consensus definition, established after 20 years of democratic processes and adopted by nearly 30 countries, the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition is recommended." (Notably, the City of Montreal under the Plante administration has not adopted the definition, although some island boroughs and demerged municipalities have.)
• "Social media platforms should enhance transparency regarding algorithms, how content is removed, what content is removed, and what tools are used to direct users to certain sites or redirect users away from hate and/or harms and provide regular quarterly reports on these issues. It is important that social media actually be a marketplace of ideas."
• "Legislators should consider ways to make the online space safer for all that respects their respective national laws, including through an independent oversight body / regulatory process where appropriate."
• "Legislators and social media platforms must recognize the danger of disinformation online and that antisemitism is an example of other forms of disinformation online, and should therefore both be considered within the wider conversation of online extremism."
Housefather told last week's conference that he was pleased politicians from around the world could work across party lines, even when they disagree on other issues. He added that antisemitism and specifically online hate has increased since 2016, according to reports from the Anti-Defamation League in the United States and B'nai Brith Canada's yearly audits.
"And after the [recent] Gaza conflict, I have to say I have never in my lifetime seen levels of antisemitism the way they have been in recent weeks. Families in my district tell me they're afraid of having their kids play in parks, wearing their kippahs. I've had people telling me they were worried about their mezuzahs being on their doors. We've had people driving through streets yelling hateful epithets at Jews. I know people in other countries are seeing this as well."
Housefather added that he used to think online antisemitism was "just another form of hate.
"I've learned through the task force that antisemitism, more than just being a form of hate, is really a form of disinformation," also citing such examples as QAnon and Pizzagate conspiracy theories.
Wasserman-Schultz said antisemites "took advantage of current events, like the conflict between Israel and Hamas, to justify targeting Jews just for being Jews. This hatred was especially prevalent on the Wild West of the Internet and on social media where antisemitism, disinformation and various forms of hate rapidly spread." She added that social media platforms are not willing to police themselves.
In light of the latter, The Suburban asked task force members if the heads of social media platforms should be urged, if not required, to require posts under real and not assumed names as a means to at least reduce hate postings and increase accountability.
Wasserman Schultz replied that "I have certainly had my share of struggles with people posting under an assumed name.
"But, at least in the United States, we would have a challenge that this would potentially be violating the First Amendment because people have the ability to communicate in whatever form they choose to. It's more the content of the speech we're focused on and limiting its ability to spread." She added that the task force is focused on the online version of "shouting fire in a crowded theatre."
Housefather agreed, and added that if posters who are members of possibly marginalized communities, such as LGBTQ+, whose "lives are challenged by the state, you need some manner of posting without being able to be found.... We don't want to take away already marginalized people's rights to at least be free on social media."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.