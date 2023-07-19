Interest rate pause opened housing market 'floodgates'

A pause in interest rate increases in the second quarter of 2023 drove housing market gains across the country, including Montreal, says The RE/MAX Canada Move-Up Market Report dealing with the country's nine largest housing markets.
The report says home ownership "continues to be a top priority for Canadians coast to coast.
"Tight inventory levels placed upward pressure on values, prompting double-digit price increases in five of the markets analyzed, between January and June of 2023, including Regina, Greater Toronto, Hamilton, Winnipeg and Montreal. Meanwhile, single-digit price upswings were noted in the four remaining markets – Greater Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa and Halifax – as sellers held on to properties that fell short of peak price levels reported one year ago."
Christopher Alexander, President of RE/MAX Canada, said that this past January "pretty much marked the trough for residential activity in markets across the country, as sales and prices reached new lows.
"When the Bank of Canada signalled its intent to hold on further interest rate hikes, the floodgates opened. Inventory challenges re-emerged in most major centres as demand once again outpaced supply. Quality listings were quickly snapped up, many moving in multiple-offer situations, which served to draw more sellers into the market in April. By May, the market was moving full speed ahead until the BoC announced its decision to raise the overnight rate in June and again in July, taking the wind out of the proverbial sails of most markets, with some exceptions, namely Calgary, Regina and Montreal."
The report adds that a fear of more interest rate increases "continues to impact the market psyche, with many move-up buyers (those purchasing more expensive and bigger homes than their current residences) hoping to get into the market before rates climb again. RE/MAX brokers noted increased urgency in the market as buyers sought to obtain pre-approvals with guaranteed rate holds in place for a 120-day period, prior to both the BoC's June and July announcements.
"Equity gains also factored into Canadians' decision to move up to larger homes or more preferable neighbourhoods, despite the pandemic-induced rise and fall of real estate value.
After July's 0.25 basis point rate hike, "the BoC's key rate now sits at five per cent, and homebuyer activity is expected to slow heading through the summer months in most major Canadian housing markets.
"However, once it's clear that the Bank of Canada is nearing the end of quantitative tightening and rates start to unwind, demand for housing will likely ramp up yet again. With uncertainty around financing out of the equation, the focus should remain squarely on supply again. In the move-up market and across the board, that will translate to renewed upward pressure on pricing."
Alexander said that "one simply cannot understate the serious repercussions the housing shortage will continue to have on Canadian real estate and affordability.
"In the short term, while the BoC's movements may clamp down on housing demand, especially at lower price points, we expect they will have unintended consequences, serving as a temporary dam causing pent-up demand to build and new home construction to contract. When the BoC decides to finally relax quantitative measures and the dam bursts, housing supply will fall even shorter amid record population growth."
Specifically for Montreal, "move-up buyers, with concerns over further Bank of Canada (BoC) rate hikes, converged on Montreal's residential housing market in the second quarter of 2023.
"According to the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPARB), year-to-date sales in the Montreal CMA still fall short of year-ago levels (20,477 vs. 26,600), but average price is climbing after bottoming out in January at just over $529,000. Prices have, in fact, edged up 10 per cent to $583,596 since January."
As well, "equity gains have played a substantial role in today's market, strengthening the position of existing homeowners looking to upgrade. To illustrate, average price has increased 51 per cent between June 2018 ($385,860) and June 2023 ($583,596), meaning that homeowners have added almost $200,000 on average to their overall wealth in the five-year period through homeownership."
In Montreal, "demand is greatest for freehold properties, ranging in price from $950,000 to $2 million at present. Turnkey properties are most sought-after, given the high cost of labour and construction materials in today's inflationary marketplace. Proximity to the Métro line is also a priority, given the easy access to the downtown core and points east, west, north and south of the city. High walkability scores are also coveted. Sought-after communities include Le-Plateau-Mont-Royal, Verdun, Villeray, Rosemont and NDG, although some move-up buyers tend to trade up in the areas in which they currently reside."
Condominiums in the city " have experienced a nominal uptick in demand from the upwardly mobile, but most move-up buyers are seeking freehold properties, either detached and semi-detached properties or duplexes that offer homeowners an opportunity to generate revenue while they live in one unit and rent the other. Downsizing or lateral moves are also occurring, albeit at a lesser pace. Financing is somewhat of a challenge, but most move-up buyers have a substantial downstroke against their new purchase. An ample supply of product is available across all price points. Well-priced and/or unique listings continue to see competition, but fewer properties are generating multiple offers well-over list price.
"Given solid demand and limited availability of housing stock, momentum in the Montreal is expected to continue into the second half of the year, despite the most recent rate hike."
