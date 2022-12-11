Interactive map for CDN-NDG consult

Côte-des-Neiges - Notre-Dame-de-Grâce has launched a new tool to help people contribute their thoughts and concerns about mobility in the borough. An interactive map allows all users to pinpoint their ideas and suggestions.
Part of CDN-NDG's ongoing mobility consult, users simply drop a variety of pins on locations and issues of concern and then can fill in text to specifying clarify the issue. Some recent pins suggest flipping bike paths to make them more secure behind parked cars, adding accessible bus stops, more pedestrian crossings on Queen Mary and lightings in various parks.
Check out the map at https://www.realisonsmtl.ca/pld-cdn-ndg/
