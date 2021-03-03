Quebec Court Judge Martin Bergeron ruled last month that the Allstate Insurance Company is not liable in a case brought by the City of Côte St. Luc regarding a damaged fire hydrant.
CSL was seeking $6.126.07 after the driver of a vehicle damaged a city-owned hydrant on May 27, 2019.
However, the judge ruled that Allstate "discharged the burden which was incumbent upon it to demonstrate by preponderance that the vehicle was stolen" when it damaged the hydrant.
"Consequently, the exception provided for in section 108 of the Automobile Insurance Act applies in this case and justifies the Court to dismiss the City of Côte St. Luc's claim lodged against the insurer of the vehicle," the judgment adds.
Article 108 says "The owner of an automobile is liable for the property damage caused by such automobile. He cannot rebut or reduce such liability unless he proves:
• "That the damage has been caused by the fault of the victim or of a third person, or by superior force other than that resulting from the condition or the running order of the automobile, or from the fault or the state of health of the driver or a passenger."
• "That, at the time of the accident, he had lost possession of his automobile by theft and that he had not yet been able to recover it, except, however, in the cases contemplated in section 103;
• "That at the time of an accident that occurred elsewhere than on a public highway, the automobile was in the possession of a garagist or a third person for storage, repair or transportation.
Asked for comment, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein pointed out that Jonathan Shecter, Co-City Manager and Director of Legal Services explained that the city "did not pursue the owner of the vehicle, only their insurer. The judge had to determine whether the insurer was liable for the debt.
As was stated in the judgment, it was determined that "the insurer did not have to pay based on the evidence that the vehicle in question had been stolen at the time of the incident."
