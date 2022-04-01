A contract for the Société de transport de Montréal’s Bellechasse transit centre drew the interest of and an investigation by Montreal’s Inspector General last year.
Brigitte Bishop’s office issued a report last month about the awarding of a construction management contract and cancellation of a call for tenders involving foundation formwork.
Pomerleau Inc. was awarded the management contract to assist with design of plans and specifications, and as builder-manager was involved in coordinating contracts following publication of the STM’s call for tenders.
Bishop’s investigation found that the STM predetermined an amount of $4 million for an item on the cost schedule for work covered by the management call for tenders. “The request for bids for the construction management call for tenders did not comply with the regulatory framework applicable to public transit authorities since an item in the price schedule did not allow fixed-price or unit-price bids to be submitted,” she reports, citing Quebec’s Act respecting public transit authorities.
The call for tenders was cancelled due to a substantial difference between the lowest bid and STM estimate, but prior to cancelling the call, the STM authorized Pomerleau to proceed with some of the work involved and to negotiate with a subcontractor – Santco – specialized in the performance of another part of the work.
“STM did not show good faith toward bidders by having Pomerleau carry out the work set out in the call for tenders before the bid submission deadline.” The extension of the bid period allowed the STM and its builder-manager to negotiate a price with Santco for stairwell work and it “was only after Santco agreed to reduce its price that the STM announced the cancellation of the foundation formwork call for tenders. Such a practice constitutes lack of good faith toward bidders since the request for an extension of the bid validity period was used only to enable a contract to be negotiated with a third party for the performance of the work.”
The STM argued the jobs were additions to Pomerleau’s contract that complied with the Act and its by-law on contract management (contingencies provisions), citing Section 102.1 that says “A transit authority may not amend a contract awarded following a call for tenders unless the amendment is accessory and does not change the nature of the contract.”
The IG didn’t agree, reporting, “This statement by STM is blatantly false given that documents obtained during the investigation from STM and Pomerleau show that the contracts were awarded on an internally controlled basis and not following an amendment to the contract.”
The identified breaches were serious enough to terminate the contract, but since the work in question was completed and the $4 million spent at the time the report was submitted, Bishop recommended to municipal authorities to avoid further such breaches by STM. Other recommendations in her 34-page report include ensuring the STM exercise better control and oversight over contracts entered into by its builder-managers, ensure compliance with the regulatory framework applicable to public transit authorities, not add more money to the maximum allowance for internally controlled work, and no longer use it until the Bellechasse TC work is complete.
In its response, the STM offered full cooperation to the IG to improve its contractual processes. STM chair Éric Alan Caldwell said the corporation acted in the interest of the project and with sound management of public funds in mind, adding “the STM, in good faith, entrusted certain work to the manager and builder, which saved more than $2 million. The STM believes it has acted in accordance with the normative framework in force.”
As a precautionary measure and to avoid possible delays on the construction site, the STM says it included in the call for tenders, in good faith, “a provision of $4 million for the execution by the construction manager of any incidental work under controlled conditions, which represented 2% of the total projected value of the work ($190 million)” and believes it acted “in compliance with its normative framework, including the fair treatment of bidders.”
