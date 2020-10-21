Until COVID-19 hit, a visit to the Dayscape Adult Activity Center was mostly fun and games for some seniors in South Florida. The Coconut Creek facility welcomed some 500 members for classes and organized animated activities each month.
Then came the first shutdown. “We had to close down in March,” says founder, director and Montreal native Susan Eichler. The void was immediately felt by the clientele. “Seniors were really missing the social interaction,” she told The Suburban. “They missed visiting friends, activities, and stimulating their brains.”
Eichler and her team scrambled to create an online activity program in a class-like setting using facilitators to reduce their many in-person activity programs to a 1.5 hour online zoom session. She tried to reopen her 12-year-old centre for three weeks in June when transmissions decreased, but seniors remained reluctant to venture out of their homes.
The former technical producer at CJAD and CFCF took it all online and developed new 90-minute programs accommodating up to 30 participants at a time. Chock full of social interactivity games and led by certified animators, the sessions were an immediate hit, and word spread beyond the South Florida clientele who came each day to the centre and who signed up for the original online activities.
“People really like this program,” she said. “Just by word of mouth, we started getting participants from all over Florida, other states, from Chicago and other U.S. cities,” and even from Montreal, Calgary and Toronto.
“This is not your usual Zoom call, that’s not what we are doing.” Eichler used her radio and television experience to essentially create something akin to a live interactive game show for seniors. The sessions are not passive, like watching TV, and both the content and the interactivity draw participants. “The hosts are engaging everyone of them separately and they share about themselves in a whole range of activities.”
There are about 15 activities per session. “Seniors can ask questions of us and of each other,” and participate in segments featuring brain fitness programs, social games, group discussions and interactions, crossword puzzles and memory games, music activities and more.
Sessions open 30 minutes early for seniors to enter and socialize before games begin, proving to be a destination Zoom date for many who have made new friends and look forward to meeting each other before facilitators come on.
The program is geared mostly for seniors feeling lonely and isolated and may possibly be experiencing early stages of memory issues. “We do a little psychosocial evaluation to determine if this is appropriate and then we do a personal technical setup session to teach them how to get started.”
A Herzliah graduate who grew up in Chomedey and moved to Montreal before heading South for warmer climes 22 years ago, Eichler says seniors have been remarkably adaptable to this new medium. In any case they are coached through the process on how to use their microphone and camera, and receive cheat sheets reminding them how things work, including “How to mute their mike!” (Indicating that seniors – like students of all ages and office colleagues, are prone to the occasional audio faux-pas.)
She says since taking the new model online she has noticed younger participants and couples, with a vibe that “kind of feels like going to a pub for a trivia night.”
Participants pay a $30 weekly fee for three sessions, and a free trial session is offered. Eichler says while the model is a big hit, “it’s still in its infancy as we gauge what people really want and are looking for,” adding that future plans may include different class levels depending on functional ability. Whatever forms the programs take, they are all about improving participants’ activity levels and encouraging creativity and engagement with like-minded seniors to keep them mentally fit and socially connected from the safety and comfort of their homes.
For more information visit them online at: www.onlineforseniors.com
