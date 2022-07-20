Inflation up 8.1 percent in June, prices rose faster than wages: Statistics Canada

Inflation is continuing an upward trend in Canada, from 7.7 percent in May to 8.1 percent in June from last year, the largest such increase since January 1983, according to the latest Statistics Canada report.
"The acceleration in June was mainly due to higher prices for gasoline, however, price increases remained broad-based with seven of eight major components rising by 3 percent or more," the report says. "Excluding gasoline, the Consumer Price Index rose 6.5 percent year over year in June, following a 6.3 percent increase in May. On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.7 percent in June, following a 1.4 percent increase in May. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI was up 0.6 percent."
The report adds that "on average, prices rose faster than hourly wages, which increased 5.2 percent in the 12 months to June, based on data from the Labour Force Survey."
Other points in Statistics Canada's report:
• "On a year-over-year basis, consumers paid 54.6 percent more for gasoline in June following a 48.0% increase in May, contributing the most to headline consumer inflation.
• "Prices at the pump rose 6.2% month over month in June, following a 12% increase in May. Gas prices largely followed crude oil prices, which peaked in the first week of June with higher global demand amid the easing of COVID-19 public health restrictions in China, the largest importer of crude oil. Crude oil prices eased in the remaining weeks of June amid slowing demand worldwide related to concerns of a global economic slowdown."
• "The purchase of passenger vehicles index rose 8.2% on a year-over-year basis in June following a 6.8% increase in May. Demand for passenger vehicles continues to outpace supply as a result of the ongoing semi-conductor shortage, putting upward pressure on prices. On a monthly basis, prices for passenger vehicles rose 1.5% in June, as prices for new vehicles (+1.6%) and used vehicles (+1.3%) increased. Month over month, prices for new vehicles rose at a faster pace than the 0.1% increase in May, due, in part, to the higher availability of new model-year vehicles."
• "Prices for services rose 5.2% year over year in June. Homeowners' replacement cost, other owned accommodation expenses, food purchased from restaurants, rent, and traveller accommodation contributed to the year-over-year increase."
• "Other owned accommodation expenses rose less year over year in June (+12.2%) than in May (+14.8%), driven by the first month-over-month decrease since August 2019. This reflects lower real estate commissions as housing prices ease from early 2022 highs. The homeowners replacement cost index also increased at a slower pace year over year in June (+10.0%) compared with May (+11.1%), further moderating the increase in the shelter index."
• "The mortgage interest cost index continued to decrease at a slower pace on a year-over-year basis, down 0.6% in June following a 2.7% decline in May, putting upward pressure on the all-items CPI. This was driven by the largest month-over-month increase (+1.4%) since September 1982, amid higher bond yields and a higher interest rate environment."
The whole report can be seen at www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/220720/dq220720a-eng.htm?HPA=1.
