A stirring India Independence Day ceremony took place recently at Howard Park organized by the India-Canada Organization. In place of the annual 10,000 person march, Naseer Mehdi Khan and Gobind Tanwani - Chairman and President respectively of the India-Canada Organization representing over one million Indo-Canadians - organized a flag-raising ceremony reminiscent of the day 73 years ago when the flag of an independent India was raised for the first time. This year’s ceremony witnessed another first as it was held in the presence of Indian and Israeli diplomats. Rajesh Ranjan Secretary of the Indian High Commission in Ottawa and Israeli Consul-General in Montreal David Levy attended and gave heartfelt greetings along with a host of federal, provincial and municipal officials and some one hundred selected community members. This was the 18th year that the ICO has organized this event.
Indian, Israeli diplomats attend India Independence Day celebration
Beryl Wajsman
