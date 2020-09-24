In Orange zone, Laval imposes new limits

Even as the city of Laval is in the Orange COVID-19 alert zone, the city is maintaining its services, albeit limiting the capacity in its public spaces.
In conformity with measures established by the Quebec government to slow the propagation of coronavirus and protect citizens and city employees, the city has established a list of installations where capacity will be adjusted as of Thursday September 24.
At interior and exterior sporting venues such as arenas, pools, soccer fields and football fields, participation is limited to a maximum of 25 people per distinct field, including participants and those leading the activity. The playing field and spectators are considered two separate gatherings, with one spectator per participant allowed, to a maximum of 25. The number of players per team will be prescribed a maximum number by their respective national organization or sports federations.
For interior spaces like sports and recreation centres, in addition to the above-mentioned guidelines activities can take place one at a time with a maximum of 25 participants, as long as distinct entrances and exits are controlled.
The Centre de la Nature remains open for free visits, while gatherings of more than 25 people are prohibited. All special activities have been cancelled. Activities offered by recognized organizations in city community centres also have a 25-person maximum per locale, common spaces and waiting areas. Physical distancing measures must apply as does washing of hands and mask-wearing.
At the Maison des arts (Théâtre de muse), measures already in place must be maintained, including a maximum of 250 people, physical distancing, hand-washing, and wearing face coverings while moving about.
Existing measures already in place must be maintained for all of Laval’s libraries, and no activities are permitted that may create a gathering. The city’s municipal counters also must maintain existing physical distancing and other hygiene measures.
Laval Police stations must also maintain existing hygiene measures, including mask-wearing and physical distancing of two meters, and only four of six neighborhood police stations will be open at any time, and will operate on modified hours. It is recommended that only one individual per household present themselves to service counters at local stations. You can consult the schedule at https://www.laval.ca/police/Pages/Fr/nous-joindre.aspx
Champfleury community centre, Centre du Sablon, Centre sportif Bois-de-Boulogne, Place Bell and Place des aînés are some of the facilities managed by organizations and city partners who will also be adjusting their capacity as per government guidelines.
Interior pools and gyms found in schools where activities are offered by the city will also limit the number of people, and these organizations will communicate directly with participants to provide them with updated information on guidelines.
