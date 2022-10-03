Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne
In Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne, Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade held onto her seat with 36.16% of the vote, beating Guillaume Cliche-Rivard (Québec solidaire) who garnered 27.72% of ballots with 57.8% turnout.
Other results:
Nicolas Huard-Isabelle (Coalition avenir Québec) 17.72%, Julie Daubois (Parti Québécois) 8.27%, Jean-Pierre Duford (Green Party of Québec) 1.91%, Esther Gaudreault (Démocratie directe) 0.23%, Janusz Kaczorowski (Bloc Montréal) 1.6%, and Mischa White (Conservative Party of Quebec) 6.39%.
Notre Dame de Grace
Désirée McGraw garnered 50.52% of the votes, and picked up the Liberal baton in NDG from retired four-term MNA Kathleen Weil, who succeeded four-term MNA Russell Copeman. With 56.77% voter turnout, Notre Dame de Grace remains in Liberal hands, where it has been since 1966, save for 1989-1994 when it voted Equality Party.
Other results:
Élisabeth Labelle (Québec solidaire) 15.39%, Roy Eappen (Conservative Party of Quebec) 8.25%, Balarama Holness (Bloc Montréal) 6.68%, Constantine Eliadis (Canadian Party of Québec) 2.86%, Rachel Hoffman (Parti marxiste-léniniste du Québec) 0.28%, Cloé Rose Jenneau (Parti québécois) 5%, Geneviève Lemay (Coalition avenir Québec) 7.28%, and Alex Tyrrell (Green Party of Québec) 3.75%
Westmount-Saint-Louis
Liberal incumbent Jennifer Maccarone returns for her second mandate as MNA for Westmount-Saint-Louis. Maccarone won with 50.39% of the vote, establishing and maintaining a large lead over her nearest rival, David Touchette of Québec Solidaire with 13.04%.
Voter turnout was 44.85%, down almost three percentage points from 2018.
Other results:
Sam Kuhn (Green Party of Québec) 2.73%, Colin Standish (Canadian Party of Québec leader) 4.86%, Heidi Small (Bloc Montréal) 3.52%, Katya Rossokhata (Conservative Party of Quebec) 9.22%, Florence Racicot (Parti québécois) 6.15%, and Maria-Luisa Torres-Piaggio (Coalition avenir Québec) 10.08%.
Verdun
In Montreal's hottest race, Verdun was on its way to making history early on Monday night, as ballot boxes told a shifting tale on election night, with Liberal incumbent Isabelle Melançon and Québec Solidaire’s Alejandra Zaga Mendez battling for the lead. The riding - in its earlier and most recent iteration - has voted Liberal since 1939. With voter turnout of 64.52%, Melançon's earlier razor-thin lead did not hold and Zaga Mendez’ 30.75% was enough to turn the riding for Quebec Solidaire, edging out Melançon by 461 votes.
Other results:
Véronique Tremblay (CAQ) 23%, Claudia Valdivia (Parti québécois) 8.33%, Fernand Deschamps (Parti marxiste-léniniste du Québec) 0.10%, Alexandre Desmarais (Climat Québec) 0.21%, Scott Kilbride (Canadian Party of Québec) 0.97%, Lucien Koty (Conservative Party of Quebec) 5.35%, Alain Rioux (AFC) 0.08%, Marc André Milette (Parti Nul) 0.21%, and Jannie Pellerin (Green Party of Quebec) 1.74%.
