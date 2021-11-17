The Montreal community virtually commemorated the 83rd anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Nov. 9-10, 1938 Nazi-organized pogrom against the businesses, places of worship and homes of the Jewish populations of Germany and Austria.
Kristallnacht is viewed as a precursor to the Holocaust.
The Nov. 9 Montreal commemoration was introduced and concluded by Stephen Strauber, chair of the Kristallnacht committee. This year’s event, seen on the Montreal Holocaust Museum’s Facebook and YouTube pages, included commemorative songs and prayers.
The commemoration also included dramatic readings, in colour and sombre black and white interspersed with music and photos from the events of Kristallnacht, from the book The Night of Broken Glass: Eyewitness Accounts of Kristallnacht.
The readings were performed by Stan Unger, Maia Cooper, Kenny Stein, and Fishel Goldig from The Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre; Lisa Rubin, artistic and executive director of the Segal Centre for Performing Arts, and Joey Elias, actor and son of the late co-chair of the Kristallnacht committee, Hanna Eliashiv. Strauber later paid tribute to Eliashiv.
New Israeli Consul General Paul Hirschson pointed out there was a new wave of anti-Semitism around the world, including in Montreal, this year during the conflict between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.
“We remember and we remind ourselves and others, and here we are, Montreal 2021, 83 years later, and the glass got broken again, this time at the building [Westmount Square] housing the Israeli consulate,” he pointed out. “In other words, housing Israel.”
To conclude the commemoration, prayers were led by Cantor Daniel Benlolo of the Spanish and Portuguese Synagogue and Fishel Goldig.
This year’s entire Kristallnacht ceremony can be seen at www.youtube.com/watch?v=JEgaoPGhQOc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.