Immigration detainee dies in hospital

A woman detained at the Canadian Border Services Agency Immigration Holding Center in Laval died in hospital Friday.
The CBSA announced that on January 28, first responders were called to the centre on Montée Saint-François after a detainee was found in “medical distress.” On-site personnel were conducting resuscitation maneuvers until paramedics arrived, and the patient was transported to hospital where she “was sadly pronounced dead a few hours after arrival.”
“The deceased’s identity will not be released at this time due to privacy considerations” said the CSBA in a release. “The person’s next of kin have been notified.”
The facility – which has a capacity to house up to 109 detainees – is operated under an agreement with Correctional Services Canada, which owns the property. It has three buildings with separate living units for men, women, families and unaccompanied minors.
The CBSA will review the circumstances of the incident, and as in all cases of death of a person in CBSA custody, the Sûreté du Québec and Quebec Coroner’s office are involved.
“The health and safety of those in our care is of paramount importance to the CBSA. We take this responsibility very seriously” stated the agency release, adding it cannot release additional information while the investigation is ongoing.
