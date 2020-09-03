Immersion first casualty of school year

Some Montreal parents received an email from their child’s high school the morning of the first day back, advising that their children no longer have a French immersion program.
“In order to comply with the public health authorities’ request of maintaining students within their bubble, we were forced to make some adjustments to our course selection,” reads an email from Royal Vale school. “Exceptionally for this academic year, our secondary two and three students will all be enrolled in our flex French program.”
As of Wednesday, Royal Vale’s Sec 3 students only had one class in French – that of French class. The Suburban has not yet confirmed if it is the same in Secondary 2.
The Suburban contacted the EMSB multiple times on Tuesday and Wednesday for clarification: Specifically, if there are provisions for extra French resources, or transfers to schools that offer immersion education in the district. No response was forthcoming other than a copy of the email already distributed to parents.
It is unclear if the loss of Immersion is due to the challenges of coordinating bubbles, or a commonly suggested teacher shortage, and if the 400 students attending the EMSB’s online school due to medical exemptions are receiving French instruction as enrolled, unlike those in-school. Some Montreal area schools are experimenting with Zoom classes inside schools to blend different program cohorts.
From Secondary 1-5, Flex French is 70% instruction in English, similar to the EMSB’s Core English program, while immersion is 70% French instruction. As of press time, the English Montreal School Board website has no description of its secondary French language programs.
The N.D.G. elementary and high school is a ‘240’ public school where parents famously line up and camp out to secure spots, and students must write admission exams. With no defined territory, students from all over the city and beyond can attend if they pass the admissions process.
“The students who were initial (sic) registered in the immersion program will be reinstated in the immersion program starting next school year” reads the email. “Your understanding and cooperation are greatly appreciated in helping us respect the health and safety regulations.”
‘Baloney’
To find out 90 minutes before the school year begins that their child will receive minimal French instruction was a shock for many parents and students.
While social media is replete with comments from parents, The Suburban spoke to parents on site on condition of anonymity. "No sports, in-class recess, minimal French, but they need uniforms? What a bunch of baloney!” said one mother, laughing when she heard the news outside the Draper street entrance. “Next they’ll push private tutoring on us.”
One man dropping off his child in the adjacent EMSB head office parking lot Tuesday morning called it “outrageous, and I don’t believe this decision came in the wee hours of day one. They knew they would have empty seats if we knew there was no immersion. No sports, restricted from friends, hardly any French? There is zero reason for my daughter to be here. I should go home and call Villa (Maria School).”
Other parents were more sanguine. “It’s shitty I agree, but there is no ‘normal’ anymore, and we have to be a little flexible don’t we?” said a Royal Vale parent who contacted The Suburban. “Had I know beforehand I may have made alternative plans, but it’s day one, my kid is smiling and it’s not the end of the world. Everyone needs to please calm down.”
Asked by The Suburban if the NDG private school will accept applications a week into the school year, in a statement College Villa Maria said they would not be able to accept new students for this current school year as students are accepted a year in advance. What’s more there are waiting lists for both its French and English sectors and “priority would go to those students on the waiting list.”
An administrator for another private school in the west end said they have already heard from "four families affected" but declined further comment “until after the first month has played out.”
