Ikea to deliver with locally produced electric trucks

IKEA Canada has taken a major step towards 100% zero-emission deliveries by 2025, as the company partners with logistics and delivery provider Second Closet, which is purchasing 15 heavy-duty zero-emission trucks From St. Jerome-based Lion Electric.
The five-tonne EV trucks will hit the road for last-mile deliveries for IKEA locations in Boucherville, QC, Etobicoke, ON and Richmond this fall, and enable IKEA to achieve 20% of its ambitious zero emission delivery goals. IKEA is targeting 2030 to become a circular and climate-positive business by reducing more greenhouse gas emissions than its chain emits.
The global pandemic is moving consumer purchases online and thereby increasing the demand for home deliveries, reads a company statement. “It also increases the challenge this poses in terms of pollution, congestion, and noise levels in our cities.” Last year IKEA Canada completed more than 500,000 home deliveries, a 30% increase from 2019.
“Lion is delighted to have been chosen as a key partner in IKEA Canada’s incredibly ambitious goal of decarbonizing home delivery by 2025,” says Lion founder and CEO Marc Bedard. “We believe this will be the first deployment of all-electric delivery trucks at scale in Canada, serving as an example for what’s possible with electrified fleets today and setting up IKEA Canada and Second Closet for larger deployments in the near future.”
IKEA supports electrification of transportation, providing electric vehicle chargers at all 14 IKEA stores across Canada with a goal of halving relative emissions from employees and customers by 2030. Lion has established itself as a leader in the zero-emission heavy-duty vehicle industry, having delivered over 300 all-electric heavy-duty vehicles in North America covering more than 10 million kms driven since 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.