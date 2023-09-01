It’s long been home to a pretty good chicken sandwich and apparently a great sausage sub, but it is also a resource if you find yourself in a last-minute desperate search for a deck of Scopa cards.
The basement digs of Momesso’s on Upper Lachine in the south-eastern NDG St. Raymond district is a go-to spot for filling your tummy with grease and catching a Habs game. For a bit more than $100 grand, it can be yours.
Not the building, just the resto, as the 45-year-old business launched by the family of former Canadiens left-winger Sergio Momesso has been listed for $119,000 plus tax. The family-run business has been managed by Sergio’s brother Paolo since the passing of their father in 2006.
