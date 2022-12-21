J & R Kosher Meat & Delicatessen, established in 1952, will close its doors at Quartier Cavendish permanently on Friday, leaving a huge void in the community.
Owners Sidney and Susie Nemes are not retiring. After taking a long-awaited winter vacation, the couple plan to join a new kosher meat retailer that will be opening elsewhere in the coming months.
It was Sidney’s late dad, Robert, who first opened J &R with business partner Joe Fellner. As the sole Holocaust survivor in his extended family, Robert left Europe for Canada in 1949 with $7 in his pocket. He spoke very little English and didn’t know anyone in his new country, but he had the burning desire to make a new life for himself in Montreal. He wanted to ensure that none of his children would starve the way he did in Romania and in the Nazi concentration camps. After learning his trade as a butcher at Marché Bonsecours in Old Montreal during the day and by making smoked meat at Schwartz’s at night, he borrowed $400 from his father-in-law and pooled together funds with Fellner to initially launch operations on Van Horne Ave. in Outremont.
Sidney began working full-time there in 1972 and transformed the company from a phone and delivery business into a self-service store with expansive showcases. They moved to Quartier Cavendish in Côte Saint-Luc in 1991, complete with a smokehouse, five industrial-sized coolers and freezers, a full kitchen, an elevator, and plenty of refrigerated meat preparation and packing space spanning two floors and over 4,000 square feet. Its customer base spanned Greater Montreal, Ottawa and even the United States.
Lineups were typically out the door for Jewish New Year and Passover orders.
While J & R Kosher closes, the Nemes name will remain omnipresent in the area. Son Jordan has opened a new orthodontist practice across the street from the Quartier entrance on The Avenue.
The Nemes‘ wish to assure their customers that they will continue to provide full service at their new mystery location.
