Let’s face it. Everybody in business is a pandemic-hit entrepreneur. We’ve all heard of closures, staffing shortages and massive rent and bank debt. But probably the most common malady of the pandemic is the disruption in basic business operations. Billing, receivables, government filings, all have been thrown into disarray by the lockdowns, hybrid work schedules and decentralized work.
Even now, most offices are still back to only 25% employee capacity in one place. One of the great challenges for business people — particularly small and medium ones — as we try to get back to some degree of normalcy is pulling together their basic operations. Well, Internet Capital Bulletin Board Inc. (ICBB) is now offering outsourced bookkeeping services that can cut costs and save businesspeople up to two-thirds of what they were paying before. ICBB has been helping entrepreneurs with marketing plans, business planning and securing financing since 1992.
The company is run by cousins Joni, Marvin, and Morty Garellek. Joni has 20+ years of bookkeeping experience and manages day to day operations. Marvin handles business plans and finance. Morty is a CPA running accounting, bookkeeping and compliance. The three have re-engineered and created a secure platform for existing procedures such as accounts payable, accounts receivable, and payroll, to reduce costs, enable better decision-making and create stronger financial controls. The services’ low cost of $40 per hour delivers a 99.97% quality rating and up to 68% in cost savings according to GoRemotely.net.
How do these efficiencies and savings happen? Because using an outsourced bookkeeping service frees up a business owner’s time, reduces expenses and helps prevent lost opportunity costs. Why hire, train and manage a bookkeeper when they are already ready and waiting.
Day to day savings and benefits include:
• Managing accounts payable and accounts receivable to save money on interest charges, service fees, and damaged vendor relations;
• Prompt monthly financial statements to plan your company’s growth and direction;
• Readiness for new business opportunities using current and correct accounting data, for clarity around your true financial position;
• Tax benefits by taking full advantage of relevant tax deductions and credits.
• Scale services to need: As you grow your business your bookkeeping grows too.
• Save on costs: There is no need to budget and spend on office space, furniture, computers, phones, IT costs and software licenses, recruiting, training and managing.
Outsourced bookkeepers are trained, skilled, and proficient and connect with a CPA on tougher questions. Perhaps most importantly, ICBB provides transition plans tailored to each client’s specific needs that are surprisingly quick and minimize business disruption. ICBB will set up a secure drive in the cloud to upload financial information. Its team and a CPA will analyze the files in the cloud and make sure all information is complete. ICBB will then upload financials, reports and back-ups promptly.
As a business advisory and accounting firm, ICBB has invested in the talent and equipment to ensure that all its employees are trained and regularly updated on data safety and privacy protection and security issues. ICBB is the one-stop-shop for an efficient roadmap to renewed and sustained profitability in our post-lockdown era of revival.
For more information, contact Marvin Garellek at 1-844-733-8244 ext.711, 310 Victoria, Suite 207, Westmount, QC, H3Z 2M5, marvin@garellek.com, www.BookkeepingServices.ca
