Terry Segal says she went to police Jan. 25 after seeing extensive bruises on her 105-year-old mother, Eve Surkis Segal, a resident of the Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Côte St. Luc.
Surkis Segal lived on her own until she was 103, her daughter says, with help from herself, her husband and the CLSC.
"I think my mother is being physically abused," Terry Segal, a business teacher. "I emailed the head nurse, coordinator and asked for an investigation."
She then filed a report with the ombudsperson, "and there's an investigation going on on the floor, 6, from the nursing station.
Asked who is specifically conducting the investigation from the nursing station, Segal said no one has told her. She has also heard nothing new from the ombudsperson as of Jan. 30.
"I'm in actual limbo."
She also went to Station 9 in Côte St. Luc.
"The officer took one look and said physical abuse," Segal says. "I was told to install a camera, get evidence and file a police report." She also told The Suburban that the officer said evidence was needed for a police report to be filed.
Segal said she has also heard that another resident in a nearby room has similar bruises.
"There are things going on that has not happened there before."
She added that Maimonides has not provided an explanation of how the bruises occurred, saying it was the "second time in two weeks that the nurses called me to report bruises on my mother. I'm there every other day feeding her dinner because I work during the day. The first time I asked for an investigation, the nurse said no, they'll just put padding around her bed in case she was banging herself. A week later, she called me again and there are extensive bruises on her left and right arms, and scratches on her face, and an investigation is being done. But how are they going to protect her from whatever is going on? I don't know.
"This is not acceptable to me.... I'm worried about a cover-up. My husband told them in no uncertain terms this cannot happen again, because someone is going to be responsible. Nobody wanted to take responsibility, from the head nurse to the nurse. They pass you off from one person to the other."
Segal said that when her mother began to live at Maimonides, she was nervous and called for aid, and alleged other residents reacted to this by pinching her.
"I was told by another resident who we got to know, and we filed a report. There was an investigation and my mother was switched to a floor she's on now. I've had issues where her dentures aren't in all day, so she can't eat. Now, all of a sudden, there's been this bruising."
Segal says she was told her mother has thin skin, and thus bruises easily.
"But when you see these bruises, the extent of them, you can see how a hand was grabbing her. This is not thin skin. Somebody is being too rough....You leave messages, nobody returns your calls until a day later. You can never find a doctor there. There are major issues. At some point, you have to draw the line. I will keep fighting until I get answers."
Segal later said to The Suburban that she was told by a Maimonides nurse that her mother was constantly in pain.
"I asked, why is she in pain? Can I speak to a doctor? I want the details. I don't know why she's in pain or what it's related to. And my mother lost a lot of weight over a year, but I was told I have to get her tops that are two sizes bigger."
Asked about the inherent contradiction, Segal said, "that's what you'd figure, right? I don't know if she's trying to say the bruises on her arm are because her clothes are too tight, which is completely ridiculous, I never heard such nonsense in my life. My mother hasn't been eating. I don't understand this at all."
She has also hired a person to sit with her mother two mornings a week, and is looking into getting a Nannycam-type setup.
We contacted Maimonides, and they responded that "we cannot comment due to regulations regarding privacy and confidentiality." Socio-community officer Marie-Chrstine Nobert and Sgt. Kelsey Menard of Station 9 said they were not authorized to reveal or confirm details regarding an officer's advice to Segal.
