“I shouldn't be here” says Michael Musacchio, hoisting a sign at the entrance of the Notre Dame des Neiges cemetery for the umpteenth time, as traffic slows with curious onlookers, passing tour buses, cyclists and news cameras show up to catch the sight of grieving families protesting outside the gates of Canada's largest cemetery, which has been off limits to visitors for months due to strike action by two unions.
On strike since September, the union of office workers at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges-CSN Cemetery has 17 members, while the union responsible for maintenance brings together approximately 100 members who have been on strike since January. The cemetery has remained closed to visitors since January save for a Mother’s Day reprieve which was difficult to navigate due to ice storm debris.
The cemetery says caskets of the deceased are received in the repository, and ground burials will resume as soon as an agreement has been reached to end the strike by operating employees. Hundreds of bodies of deceased Quebecers continue to accumulate in cold storage.
Côte Saint-Luc resident Musacchio, who has been fighting with the cemetery management since 2021 when they denied entry to visitors claiming COVID restrictions, won’t be deterred, and has taken to guerrilla gardening, slipping into the 343-acre site with a weed whacker and tending to the resting place of his daughter Vanessa, who suddenly and tragically passed in May 2021.
“It’s a 300-acre wasteland” he says. “You can’t even see the gravestones.”
“Listen, the unions haven’t had a contract since 2018 and 2019,” he told The Suburban. “Unions have a right to go on strike and management has a right to do what they have to do, but we as families should not have to go through this. A cemetery should never lock out people. It’s forcing us to grieve again and it's forcing us to take our grief public, which is not fair.”
He and other families present on Sunday morning say they heard the repeated optimistic messages from embattled Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet talking about an imminent deal between members of the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery unions and their employer, the Fabrique de la paroisse Notre-Dame de Montréal, arranged with a government mediator. As reported in The Suburban last month, the deal that was scuttled, says the union, by last minute management demands. “I knew right away when he made the announcement that no one should start counting their chickens.”
It doesn't matter said Musacchio. “The minister has to get personally involved. Now. It's embarrassing.” But is he hopeful? “I honestly don’t know what to think anymore. I really don’t. I’m speechless.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.