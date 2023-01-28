The Suburban sat down for an exclusive interview with Montreal’s new Police Chief Fady Dagher last Thursday at his ninth floor office at Police Headquarters across from Place des Arts. He arrives with impressive credentials from both his decades of service in Montreal and his progressive policies as Longueuil's Police Chief. He tried for the position once before in 2015. When he didn't get it, he took the Longueuil post. Chief Dagher relished recounting that when he was confirmed as Montreal's top cop, his 21-year-old son said,"Dad, you are back!" And so he robustly repeated to us that, "I am back!"
He comes equipped with all the right instincts to resolve the critical issues that have compromised public trust in our security authorities. Readers will judge for themselves in his answers to our questions below and in the full video interview on our Suburban On Air Beyond the Pages broadcast at www.thesuburban.com He answered with extraordinary candour our questions on racial profiling, random pilice stops, police body cams, diversifying the force, outreach to cultural communities and strengthening local policing. For all his good intentions, he recognizes that he will need the co-operation and engagement of the SPVM, Montreal’s elected officials and our cultural communities to make goals into realities. He merits the chance and it is to be hoped he gets it from all our communities' stakeholders.He has also chosen an experienced, engaged and accessible Chief of Staff in Insp. David Shane who knows them almost as well as the Chief does.
On an historic note, Chief Dagher is only the second member of a cultural community to be Police Chief. The first was Moses Judas Hayes who served from 1854-1861. His picture hangs on the wall with those of all of Montreal’s Police Chiefs in the corridor leading to Chief Dagher’s office. Dagher is of Lebanese origin - of which he is rightly proud and is immediately evidenced by the decor of his office - and came to Montreal in his late teens from the Ivory Coast where is father was in business to complete his studies.
Beryl Wajsman: Chief Dagher, that you for this opportunity. There is a great deal of hope in your appointment among the anglophone, francophone and some fifteen cultural communities we serve. You're viewed as not only a person who's sensitive, but who brought that sensitivity into your career. What do you say to those communities who have a lack of confidence in the police particularly on the lack of minority representation and the crisis with racial profiling? What do you want them to know about you?
Fady Dagher: I want to bring the police and the community closer together. We don't want to wait for a crisis to do it, we should do it during a peaceful time. I do recognize there is mistrust between the visible minority communities, and even the anglophone community, towards the Montreal police. I want to make it clear, to say it loud, that this is one of my biggest priorities in the following months and years. I'm going to be working with my team to see how we can get closer to the community, for us to understand them better, to see the complexities and the obstacles they have, and I want the community to understand the new reality of the police.
BW: What is it going to take?
FD: I've been a police officer for 32 years. In the 1990s, I was a police officer on the beat. Now, it's more complex, extremely difficult and very stressful, with the media, always being watched. So I want to make sure my police officers understand the community and vice versa. I know, by experience, even when I was in Montreal, in St. Michel, St. Laurent, Park Extension, in Côte des Neiges and NDG, as soon as you sit with the community, and you start talking about the real things, a really difficult discussion, it's remarkable to see how the barriers go down, and slowly the fear goes down and people can talk to each other. I told my police officers that I want them to work with humility. The community is our legitimacy. If there is no trust, I have no job.
BW: Will there be more of an effort by the SPVM to hire more anglophones and visible minorities?
FD: During my inauguration ceremony, I made a point of speaking partially in English to make sure I'm connected with the community. I told them that I need to meet the anglophone and visible minority communities to try to attract them to the police. I learned, after 30 years, you can try and attract the youth, but you have to make sure to convince the family. Even my father — he was in the Ivory Coast and I was in Montreal — didn't know I was going to become a cop, because I was too scared to tell him, and I knew if I mentioned that — you know the Lebanese, we're into business. When my father found out I was going to become a cop, oh my God. You have to make sure the family understands what the job is about and that there is a place for everybody. We need them. I think, in the SPVM, we're under seven, eight percent minority representation. Montreal is 50 percent minorities, it doesn't make sense. We have to find a way.
BW: How do we address the twin problems of racial profiling and the random police stops that are at the core of communal distrust of police?
FD:I know these are critical problems which particularly affect the Black community and are aggravated by assumptions by some officers that a member of the Black community, for example, should not be driving an expensive car. I'm already addressing officers that this attitude must end. Random stoppings have been a valuable tool to prevent drunk driving, even if there was no sign of driving under the influence. Just stopping the person and looking at him and determing, 'this guy is not all there.' But the use of this tool must be done carefully.
BW: Chief Dagher, between liberty and security I'd choose liberty. As Benjamin Franklin said, "Those who would trade permanent liberty for temporary security shall in the end have neither liberty nor security."
FD: It was a 1990 Supreme Court ruling that allowed police to conduct random stops, but the thing is, where you're absolutely right, some police officers use it [to demonstrate] their power, meaning [should this person be in this car], 'let me go see.' This is racial profiling. What I'm trying to teach my police oficers is, 'you guys don't get it. You are fishing instead of hunting. They don't even realize they have unconscious bias. I sit and I say to them, 'because the guy has three gold teeth, is a Black guy and listens to Eminem, that means he's a gangster?' Well, how many times did you catch the [right] one? Then they look at you, there's a silence in the room, then they say 'at least two times.' I say 'good job, what about the eight others, the damage that you did to those people?' Then the officers look at you and say 'well, he shouldn't be driving that kind of car.' What?! I say 'you know the law, you represent the law.' The gangs know what the police are doing, and they will pay $10,000, $15,000 to a white couple in their 50s driving a Honda Accord, but they put $20,000 worth of cocaine in the trunk. It's like the bikers, do you see them with the leather jackets anymore? No, they wear shirts and ties. You don't know the gangsters....I told my guys, go on behaviour, not what the person looks like."
BW: Would body cameras not lead to objective standards in police behavious, as well as extra security for officers and the public? Why don't we have them? Even a criminal will think twice about attacking a police officer if they know they're going to be filmed, and a police officer will certainly think twice about his own behaviour. Most big cities have it. Why is it still a debate in Quebec?
FD: There is a Sûreté du Quebec pilot project currently taking place regarding body cameras. But I know, in Montreal, it's going to happen, we're going to get there. But be careful, most people think that the body cameras are the solution for everything."
BW:It's evidence, it's fact. Why do we do so many studies in Quebec? Why is the study not on the street? Put the camera on for six months for four months, that's the study.
FD:It's just a question of time. It's not, 'is it going to happen?' It's when. We're going to get the cameras.
BW:That's good to hear. Now, on the question of local policing, so many community police stations have been closed under former Chief Caron. Community stations gave the public confidence, they knew the officers, they knew who to talk to. Is there any chance we can get some of them back in some form for the inner city areas?
FD: I'm not sure if some of those stations could be reopened. I just got back to Montreal in the last few weeks. I don't know if the model we used to know — I was working in four or five of those stations— could come back in the same structure and same way. I don't think it's going to happen. But you mentioned some form...it's possible. I don't know how yet. It's about the general budget we all have. I'm wondering how I can mix the visibility of my police officers and the proximity of some form of presence in the neighbourhood. I don't know how. I'm going to be honest with you. God knows I'm very open to being closer to the community. We're going to find a solution...when you tell me some form, that's what I'm going to do. It's my job to find a way.
BW: This is too early a question but I have to ask. What would you like to leave as a legacy, in light of your historic appointment,
FD: I want to address the issue of violent crime. Right now, it's too violent. I also want to make sure that I have enough police officers, and the right police officers to serve the population. But if I want one thing to be my legacy, if one day I leave Montreal, I truly want to make sure police officers are serving all kinds of communities in Montreal, with respect and humility. I want the trust to come back."
BW:Chief Dagher, thanks very much for this time.
FD: It has been my great pleasure Beryl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.