Hyundai Canada donates $50,000 to Sun Youth

Hyundai Canada donated $50,000 to the Sun Youth Organization earlier this year for "tutoring, recreational and other education-driven services for low-income youth in Montreal," Hyundai Auto Canada Corp. announced.
"The donation goes towards equipment and resources that can be loaned out to students during lockdown and beyond," the announcement adds. This involves "the procurement of equipment such as laptops; a projector and screen; office chairs; rolling tables, a printer; rolling whiteboards; partial salary for a coordinator, and basic school supplies."
Hyundai Canada's statement says it is "proud to support the particular area of fostering the social and intellectual development of youth. In Montreal's most vulnerable communities, 40 per cent of the population are in the youth demographic."
"Hyundai's shared priorities with Sun Youth — specifically preventing exclusion — allowed us to realize our vision for improving the quality of life for youth that can last a lifetime," said Kirk Merrett, director of human resources and administration at Hyundai Canada. "Everyone should have equal opportunity to thrive academically, and we are honoured to assist in removing some barriers to this through our donation to the Sun Youth Organization."
Since the COVID-19 lockdowns, says the statement, "the Sun Youth Organization has had to pause tutoring, sports and recreation activities, taking every precaution necessary to keep youth safe. In these challenging times, youth from disadvantaged families have needed tutoring services, sports and recreation activities more than ever. The Sun Youth Organization has allocated the funds from Hyundai Canada to go towards the tutoring program for laptops, materials and other resources to help children cope with school closures."
A recent Sun Youth statement says that, for the organization, "academic success is as important as athletic success.
"Children who want to be part of the organization’s sports teams must do well in school. Every day after school, young athletes are invited to come to do their homework at Sun Youth’s facilities, and volunteer tutors offer their support to those who need it.
"Sun Youth is honoured to have Hyundai Canada’s support in its commitment to help young athletes pursue their studies. This contribution is especially important and helpful this year: in the context of COVID-19, student motivation is down, absenteeism is up, and the risks of dropping out are higher than ever. The organization will ensure that this donation goes to address these negative effects."
