Hydro rates up 1.3 percent

Hydro-Québec hiked its electricity rates by 1.3 percent as of April 1 for residential and business customers, after a rate freeze in 2020, the utility announced Thursday.
"This increase corresponds to the variation in the Consumer Price Index in Quebec between Sept. 30, 2019, and September 30, 2020, excluding alcoholic beverages, tobacco products and recreational cannabis," says the announcement. "For residential customers, the 1.3% rate increase starting April 1, 2021, amounts to about $0.96 a month for a three-bedroom apartment, $1.78 a month for a small house (111 m2), $2.35 a month for a midsize house (158 m2), and $2.89 a month for a large house (207 m2)."
The utility's advisory added that it is "sensitive to the difficult circumstances we have all been experiencing for more than a year. This is why various relief measures have been put in place to help customers. To avoid having to pay administration charges for unpaid bills, customers can make a payment arrangement at any time on our website or by calling customer services at 1 888 385-7252 during business hours."
As well, "the winter suspension of service interruptions, which runs from Dec. 1 to March 31, has been extended until May 1. Between now and then, a decision about how to proceed will be made that takes into account the evolution of the situation in Quebec. The moratorium in effect began on Dec. 1, 2019, and was extended because of the public health crisis."
