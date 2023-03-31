Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Snow showers will change to a steady rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Snow showers will change to a steady rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.