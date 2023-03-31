Hydro-Québec announced that its electricity rate is up three percent for homes as of April 1.
The utility pointed out that according to Quebec's Bill 2, adopted in February, "the indexation rate for domestic distribution rate prices applicable to residential and farm customers is capped at three percent [and is aimed] to limit the effects of inflation on domestic rate increases and corresponds to the upper limit of the Bank of Canada's inflation-control target, which is currently three percent.
"For residential customers, the three percent rate increase starting April 1, 2023, amounts to $2.28 a month for a three-bedroom apartment, $4.27 a month for a small house (111 m2), $5.65 a month for a midsize house (158 m2), and $6.97 a month for a large house (207 m2)," Hydro's statement explains. "Rates for business customers will increase by 6.5 percent to reflect the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Quebec between Sept. 30, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022, excluding alcoholic beverages, tobacco products and recreational cannabis. Over the past 50 years, Hydro-Québec's electricity rates, which are among the lowest in North America, have trended similarly to the rise in the CPI."
Hydro-Québec also announced that it will "maintain the suspension of administrative charges for unpaid bills implemented because of the public health crisis on condition that the customer enters into a payment arrangement.
"Customers who have trouble paying their electricity bills can sign up for such an arrangement at any time by visiting our website or calling customer services at 1 888 385-7252 during business hours."
