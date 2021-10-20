A planned Hydro-Québec electricity rate increase of at least 2.6 percent next year, double the 1.3 percent hike for 2021, will not be halted by the Quebec government, provincial Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonatan Julien confirmed.
The province's electricity rates are being set at the rate of inflation, ever since Bill 34 was passed in 2019.
“What we’re giving to Quebecers is predictability,” Julien told the media. “We won’t intervene politically to modify this.”
The Opposition parties had said the planned increase was a "staggering" one.
Québec solidaire parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois blasted Bill 34, saying it was "forced down our throats with closure" by the CAQ government.
Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said vulnerable families will suffer most because of the increase, and that Premier François Legault is making Quebec families poorer.
"Housing is completely unaffordable, food prices are increasing at a dazzling rate … and now we add Hydro-Québec," Plamondon told the media.
Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade told the media Bill 34 means Hydro-Québec “can increase its bill for all Quebecers without even having to pass in front of the régie.”
The next Régie de l’énergie review of electricity rates will take place in 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.