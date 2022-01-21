Hydro asks Quebecers to cut back

As Montrealers and most Quebecers ride out this cold snap, forced by government pandemic regulations to stay home for the most part, the province’s public utility is asking them to do it with a little less heat.
Hydro-Quebec is anticipating historic levels of electricity consumption today and tomorrow as the ongoing deep freeze makes it difficult for buildings to retain heat. This is especially true of older buildings with poor insulation and single-paned, poorly caulked windows.
As demand on the system rises as people crank up the heat hydro Quebec is concerned that it may Be overwhelmed so is asking the population to voluntarily use less electricity all day today and tomorrow morning.
“The company understands that the current situation, with many people working from home, makes this challenging for some,” reads a Hydro release, “but wishes to remind customers that every little bit counts.”
The most effective measures to apply are turning down the thermostat by a degree or two (Celsius), especially in rooms that aren't in use, and reducing the use of major appliances (especially dryers and dishwashers) or postponing their use until the weather warms up.
All Hydro generation facilities will be in service “and we will be utilizing all the means at our disposal to reduce demand, including dynamic pricing, Hilo challenges and reduction programs for small and medium sized businesses and large industrial customers.”
Hydro-Quebec, which posted a 35% hike in net income for the first three quarters of 2021 and announced rate hikes of 2.6% for this year, and in contrast to some instances in the past that landed the utility in hot water with citizens and ratepayers, will also reduce heating and lighting in all of its buildings in Quebec.
Some other tips to stay warm:
Keep your blinds down; It is an effective way to keep the cold out as many windows conduct a lot of cold that can be barely noticeable in warmer temperatures.
Break out the blankets! An extra throw on the couch, socks slippers and PJs for everyone.
Make sure your four-legged family members also have a warm accessible place to curl up in as well.
Prepare with flashlights, candles, matches and safe places to use them.
Charge your phones and check in on your neighbors.
During the outage, try not to open your refrigerator and freezer unless you must.
After more than 6 hours without power, you should examine the times in your fridge, but a freezer can keep its contents frozen for up to 48 hours, the fuller the freezer the better. Alternatively, you can chuck some clean snow or ice in a large airtight bag or other container and place it in your refrigerator or freezer in the event of a prolonged power outage.
Stay indoors if you can and ride it out together.
Shared body warmth goes along way too!
