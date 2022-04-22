Continued hybrid work, from home and in the office, could lead to 21 percent of downtown office space being vacant, says a new report from the Chamber of Commerce of metropolitan Montreal.
Their report, “Office space in downtown Montreal: how to stimulate synergies and attract new businesses," says: "As the initial shock of the pandemic is absorbed, the structural trend in occupancy will be determined by a set of variables that will drive up and down the need for workspaces. This structural trend could lead to a maximum increase of 21 percentage points in the vacancy rate which, in the absence of any other factor, could free up to 11.4 million square feet of office space."
The Chamber in a poll earlier this year also found that "there is consensus that hybrid work will become a new way of organizing work, with 76 percent of Montreal workers saying they want to work from home full-time or part-time once the pandemic is over."
A Chamber statement says it responded by creating and launching April 22 the "Espaces et cie virtual platform, which aims to facilitate space sharing and the rental of self-contained spaces in the short and medium term."
The report also says:
• "The office space market is heavily affected by the absence of workers in downtown Montreal, although there is no consensus among market participants on the precise impact of teleworking."
• "It is absolutely necessary to take up the challenge posed by the management of surplus spaces to allow the downtown area to maintain its ability to attract people and its vitality."
• "Without the growing economy and the arrival of new businesses downtown, the sustainable implementation of hybrid work models would contribute to the decline in demand for square footage in the downtown core within three years.
• "This demand shock will particularly affect office space found in category B and C buildings."
The Chamber's study was carried out as part of the 'I like working downtown' initiative with the support of the provincial Ministry of Economy and Innovation (MEI), "and documents the needs of companies faced with the new reality of work and the excess capacity of office space in downtown Montreal. It differs from existing work by emphasizing in particular a piece of data that is rarely used, the rate of availability of office space."
“The city centre building stock has been heavily affected by the health crisis and the new ways of organizing work," stated Michel Leblanc, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montreal. "Our study estimates that the impacts of COVID-19 will generate an initial drop in demand for square feet of office space. However, this shock will be partly absorbed by the growth of the economy and the arrival of new businesses. Our results, based in particular on the measurement of the availability rate, show the importance of having an agile business space rental and subletting market to support the vitality of the real estate stock. It is on the basis of this data that the Board of Trade has built a solution to support the various market players."
Chantal Rouleau, Minister for Transport and Minister responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal region, said the new study "will serve to maximize the use of the spaces made available in the office towers following the changes induced by the pandemic, but also to increase the synergy between the various economic players.
"This is another step in the redefinition of our city centre, which is gradually regaining its dynamism and its power of attraction. Through this initiative, the Board of Trade confirms, once again, its leading role in mobilizing the business community of Montreal."
Leblanc said the Espaces et cie platform "was designed to promote synergy between companies and the optimization of their spaces. At a time when businesses are rolling out or preparing to return to the office, we wanted to launch this platform as soon as possible.
"Work reorganization issues are among the major challenges faced by employers, and the Chamber wants to play its support role in the face of these new issues. I therefore invite all businesses in the city centre and surrounding areas to join this new platform today. The vitality of the city centre also depends on a dynamic housing stock and businesses present in the sector."
For more information, consult www.ccmm.ca/en/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.