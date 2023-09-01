As of Friday morning, more than 300 people signed a petition asking that St. Laurent's Lauren Hill Academy rescind its seasonal policy on skorts, as they are banned from being worn from Oct. 31 to April 1.
The petition was started by a mother of a female student at the school, Kristina Kovacevic-Bensabath. Skorts have a fuller cut at the hem, have shorts attached underneath and provide more freedom to engage in activities.
The petition, at www.leslignesbougent.org, says to LaurenHill parents, "We're protesting a new school uniform rule that prevents our girls from wearing their skirts during the winter.
"As of [Oct. 31], they will no longer be allowed to wear them until spring. This rule has been put in place at Lauren Hill Academy, a public school, to control those who roll their skirts up a few centimetres too high. It goes without saying that their skirts shouldn't be at an inappropriate length, but is it necessary to ban it during the winter months? Why not introduce a stricter system of offences, rather than the complete abolition of a single item of clothing?"
The petition also asks, "Why is the skirt on the uniform shopping list if parents now have to buy pairs of pants for their daughters? It seems the office wanted to get rid of the problem and came up with a poor management plan...after making parents spend hundreds of dollars on uniforms.
"This rule is narrow-minded, archaic and anti-liberal. We are not one size fits all and should have a choice. Please spread this message and voice your opinion at Lauren Hill, on social media and even on the news!"
English Montreal School Board spokesperson Mike Cohen said many students were coming in late to class because they would have to change from their skorts in the winter, and that the situation was disruptive.
"I must re-emphasize that this decision was made by the Governing Board of the school, which contains faculty and parents," Cohen told The Suburban. "That is where the petition would be reviewed. Neither the EMSB head office administration nor the Council of Commissioners dictate uniform policies. It is all decentralized to the schools themselves."
Lauren Hill Academy's (LHA) Uniform Code says their all-year-round uniform is an "LHA polo with black collar or dress shirt, black dress pants, black shoes and belt, burgundy zip front cardigan, V neck pull over sweater or vest — these items must be worn over the white LHA polo shirt or dress shirt."
The Warm Weather Uniform, from Aug. 30 to Oct. 31, and from April 1 to June 23, is a "black skirt, black cargo shorts, and solid black or white ankle or knee-high socks or hosiery may be worn with the cargo shorts or skorts." All the items have to be purchased at TMR-based Top Marks.
"Only the school uniform is permitted in the building," says the school policy. "A student not wearing the school uniform will be sent to the office or action to correct the situation will be taken by the administration."
