Hundreds of Montrealers gathered at Place du Canada on Sunday to demonstrate in solidarity with Ukraine as Russia's president Vladimir Putin continues his military attacks on several Ukrainian cities.
Ukrainian demonstrators joined by Montrealers have not ceased to speak out since Thursday denouncing Russia‘s attack on Ukraine and urging Ottawa to act swiftly with more sanctions in defence of their homeland, following the start of the invasion Wednsday. Many demonstrators waved Yellow and Blue flags, while others carried signs with slogans such as "Free Ukraine", "Stop shedding innocent blood" and "Russian people against war.”
"I am Russian born in Ukraine and I am against Putin," one demonstrator told The Suburban while standing next to a Ukrainian man whom she described as her brother. "We want peace, no more war," he said. "I was born in Ukraine and she was not and my heart bleeds. I am broken, but I want to be here to support," a young mother named Alona said to The Suburban while standing next to her daughter Mila who drew a heart and hand on a sheet with a blue and yellow background.
A Kiev Native named Olga who attended the demonstration told The Suburban through sobs that she has family in Russia who called her to apologize as they do not stand by Putin's actions against Ukraine while her family in Ukraine is too difficult to reach. "My sister, my brother and my family, it is so difficult to contact them."
"We need to defend ourselves and we need as much support as possible. I have family and friends there, I have family around the world, we are all standing together united against this aggression. It's disgusting, it's horrible and it hurts a lot,” third generation Montrealer Roman who is a French teacher in an English school said to The Suburban.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.