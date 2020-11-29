Hundreds of people gathered at Dominion Square in Montreal on Saturday to protest the government's decision to close restaurants, bars and gyms.
A local DJ provided disco music for the crowd. The square was surrounded by a large police presence, with a dozen police vehicles parked on the north side of the park.
In an exclusive interview on site with The Suburban, protest leader and restaurant manager Matthew Ackad said that "Restaurants and bars offered a way for friends and family to congregate in a safe and controlled environment. This outbreak has weighed down heavily on people and restaurant outings allowed for some of that weight to be lifted."
Ackad and Stuart Abrams the owner of L'Ambroiserie,created a Facebook page, which has amassed over 3000 followers to date. The page was launched to unify the thousands of businesspeople, restaurant and bar owners and employees who are affected by the closures. The page is called 'Les restaurants et les bars unis' - Restaurants and bars united.
Stuart Abrams told The Suburban "I see large numbers of people congregating in Costco. Over the summer, in our industry, we implemented distancing and sanitation, we are a protected environment, so why is it that they are taking out restaurants and bars uniquely?"
"I think that the lockdowns are ruthless, a lot of people are suffering, businesses are suffering, people's mental health is suffering, families are suffering, the poor are suffering, it is inhumane," event attendee, Anna Raffaella Valdes commented to The Suburban.
