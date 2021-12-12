Saturday night's high winds caused hundreds of thousands of Quebecers in the southern part of the province to lose electricity.
As of Sunday morning, according to Hydro-Quebec, 367,000 customers had lost power, including 107,834 on the South Shore, 65,624 in the Laurentians, 37,252 in the Outaouais, 25,392 in Montreal and 25,423 in Laval.
"The strong winds which blew last night caused significant damage, which caused blackouts in several regions," says a Hydro post on Twitter. "More than 400 employees are at work to restore service. We aim to restore service for the majority of Quebecers in the next [24 hours]."
The SQ reported that at least one accident took place midnight, a truck turning over on Highway 13 in Laval. The truck was empty and the driver, who had been trapped, was not injured.
