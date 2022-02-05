Three hundred to 400 more trucks and more than 1,000 more people, now called the Freedom Convoy to Ottawa 2.0, are expected in Canada's capital city Saturday as the anti-vaccine mandate protest continues for a second weekend, Ottawa police told the media.
Protests are also taking place in Quebec City, Toronto and Vancouver — in the latter city, the Mayor is urging protesters to make their point and leave.
In Ottawa, the area of Dalhousie Street to Bay Street and Albert Street to Wellington Street is going to be closed.
"We can expect to see an increase in vehicular traffic to the downtown core beginning on Saturday and increasing over the weekend, with again an anticipated decline in that traffic on Monday," Deputy Chief Steve Bell told the media. "We're also anticipating several protesters will attend on foot to gather in the area. Our information indicates that large groups of people who are both in support of the convoy as well as opposed to them continuing to be in the city will gather in the Parliamentary Precinct."
The latest convoys, say reports, are supposed as of this writing to be en route from Alexandria and Franktown to Ottawa.
As recently announced, Police are sending 150 officers into the Centretown, the ByWard Market and Lowertown areas.
"We have learned from our experience, we have gathered new evidence, we have secured new allies and we're implementing new measures to bring this demonstration to an end," Police Chief Peter Sloly told the media.
Ottawa police are also said to be expecting 1,000 counterprotesters, those against the ongoing Freedom Convoy, in the city as well, but police are discouraging them from appearing.
Reports say fencing has been installed around the National War Memorial and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to prevent any potential defacing or desecrations.
