A demonstration and March were held to address native issues in Quebec and Canada on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The demonstration started at Place du Canada and marchers proceeded to the Quartier des Soectacles. Two focal points of the Montreal event were to commemorate Joyce Echaquan as well as the children who died in the residential school system. Multiple demonstrations occurred across the country.
A number of speeches were given by respected leaders in the native community. Many wore orange shirts with "Every Child Matters" printed on the front or back of the shirts. Several large orange flags with the same words were waved over the crowd by attendees as well. A moment of silence was dedicated to Echaquan as well as the mothers and grandmothers of the children who died and to the children who never returned home.
There was also a sign placed on the Sir John A. MacDonald statue with one word, "decolonization". It began to rain towards the end of the speech period, however demonstrators were encouraged to stay for the march and the majority did while others joined along the way.
The sentiments of one speaker was shared widely. ”Today, it is finally the bodies of the children that never came home that got their attention. Why did it take that tragedy?” Ms. Gabriel asked. “But I am happy that your eyes are open now to the first people of this country.”
"To honour our lives we have shared the troubled legacy of the residential school system and the pain and suffering that is amongst the living survivors which is also transgenerational," Atikamekw Grand Chief Constant Awashish said. "We are here to gather today to remember everybody who suffered through what was done by this country (to our nation), mothers, fathers, grandmothers, aunties and uncles and those who never came home,".
Prior to attending the demonstration, Chief Awashish attended what he called a birthday celebration held earlier in the day for the children who did not return home from the residential schools.
