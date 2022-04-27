Hundreds commemorate Yom Hashoah virtually

Hundreds tuned in Wednesday night for the Montreal Holocaust Museum's annual Yom Hashoah Holocaust commemoration ceremony, held on the MHM's YouTube and Facebook channels.
The broadcast began with a written message denouncing Russia's aggression in Ukraine.
"We reject the false justification of 'denazification' of Ukraine used to justify this invasion," the message says. "It is an insult to the memory of the victims of the Shoah, all victims of Nazism, and the Allied liberators of [concentration] camps. We deplore the tragic loss of life and horrors of war that have forced millions of people to flee their homes. We call upon the international community to provide emergency aid to all refugees and to stop these atrocities."
"As we witness a rise in antisemitism, racism and discrimination against minorities, we are reminded of the transformative role of Holocaust remembrance and education for people of all ages and backgrounds," Richard Schnurbach, president of the Montreal Holocaust Museum, said. "On this solemn Yom Hashoah, we mourn the millions of lives which were horrifically cut short and honour the legacy of survivors who taught us the importance of learning, feeling, remembering and acting."
Ruth Najman and Doris Steg, co-chairs of the MHM's Yom Hashoah Committee, said many of those who perished during the Holocaust "were at the height of their careers, and anticipated long, bright and successful futures. They could not have predicted that their lives would be turned upside down and their legacies would be destroyed in an attempt to eradicate Jewish people and culture." Those names were ready later in the ceremony.
Federation CJA president Joel Segal expressed his deep gratitude to survivors.
"Although I have no direct family connection to the Holocaust, I live in awe of what these survivors contributed to our city, province and country."
Israeli Consul-General Paul Hirschson said while the Holocaust is "behind us, and there are few witnesses or survivors left to share their testimony, their memory will accompany us always."
For those who perished, "the State of Israel gained sovereignty too late, but for survivors and Jews everywhere, Israel is today a homeland, a place of safety where we can live in freedom, and blossom."
Maxwell Smart, a Holocaust survivor and artist who turns 92 on June 1 and came to Montreal in 1948, was interviewed about his experiences before, during and after the war by Elaine Kalman Naves, an author and journalist. They spoke surrounded by Smart's own artwork in his vast gallery.
For a time during the war, Smart was in hiding by himself from the Nazis and their collaborators.
"I didn't wash myself, I didn't change my clothing, I drank water like an animal with my hands," he said. "I had nothing, but I did have the freedom of the world, and it belonged to me. It was my freedom."
The ceremony also included the performance by several performers of songs written by Mordechai Gebirtig, a renowned Yiddish poet and songwriter killed in the Krakow ghetto.
There was also candle lightings, a memorial prayer by Rabbi Yisroel Bernath, spiritual director of Chabad NDG; and the recitation of Kaddish by Holocaust survivor Fishel Goldig.
The commemoration was organized in partnership with Federation CJA, the Atlantic Jewish Council, the Calgary Jewish Federation, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21, the Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre, the Segal Centre for Performing Arts, and the Vancouver Holocaust Education Centre.
